Simone Biles and Riley Gaines Fight on Social Over Minnesota Softball Player
A Minnesota high school softball player has been caught in the middle of a social media fight between celebrity gymnast Simone Biles and conservative activist Riley Gaines.
The attack launched just after junior Marissa Rothenberger led Champlin Park to a Class 4A state title on Friday, defeating Bloomington Jefferson 6-0 t Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.
Rothernberger allowed three hits and struck out six, but the fight isn't over her on-field performance. The high schooler is reportedly transgender, but neither she nor her school has confirmed the report.
Gaines threw the first punch when posting about the team's state title win, saying, “To be expected when your star player is a boy."
Biles responded, calling Gaines "truly sick."
“All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” Biles added in her response to Gaines. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”
The two continued exchanging personal attacks with Biles challenged Gaines to "bully someone" her own size, "which would ironically be a male."
Gaines opted to prove she is close to Biles' size with a video, measuring herself at a whopping 5-foot-5. However, the former Kentucky swimmer went below the belt when she mentioned convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar – the former Team USA doctor who abused the Olympic legend and other females gymnasts.
"All the horrific sexual abuse Simone Biles witnessed and spoke out against caused by one man, yet believes women should be forced to strip naked in front of men to validate the man's feelings.
"You know how many gold medals you'd have if your "inclusive" dream came true? Zero."
Nassar is serving 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts.
As for Rothernberger and her teammates? They are just trying to enjoy their state title and live life as teenagers.