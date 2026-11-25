Rising Fastpitch has released an additional statement just days after an incident between Las Vegas Rising and Firecrackers Brashear/Hicks at Triple Crown Sports' Don Battles On went viral on social media.

The statement was made in an effort to halt online harassment of Las Vegas Rising's catcher, who was captured on video repeatedly punching an opponent after she was tripped by a slide into home plate.

"While we have made it clear that we do not condone the behavior of our catcher in any way, at the same time, we strongly condemn the ongoing online harassment, name-calling, and public targeting she is receiving," the statement says.

"She is a young person who exercised poor judgment in a heated moment. The matter has been addressed within the appropriate channels. Continuing to single her out by name and subject her to widespread criticism serves no constructive purpose.

"We ask the public to show restraint and allow this situation to remain between the individuals and organizations involved. One mistake should not define a young athlete, nor should it invite ongoing personal attacks from adults."

The 2028 utility player was catching in the third inning when a slide into home took her feet out from under her. She was called for obstruction and physically bumped the batter out of the way before the slide and then pounced on the runner immediately after crashing to the ground, landing several blows to her opponent's head.

The game was called immediately and Gonzalez did not appear the next two games for Rising, according to the team's GameChanger account.

A video captured a 16U travel softball player sucker-punching an opponent during a game. Las Vegas Rising has since dismissed the player.



Watch the video and read the full story below.



📷 : TikTok (Shhhyouwontknow) pic.twitter.com/PRiGOa2JqP — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) November 23, 2026

On Monday, Rising publicly stated their catcher had been dismissed from the organization.

"Regarding the incident at this weekend's 'Don Battles On' TCS Showcase, Rising Fastpitch apologizes to the players, families, coaches, and umpires affected by this unacceptable display of sportsmanship," the statement reads.

"Our organization's leaders, players, coaches, and families do not condone this behavior, on or off the field. We also apologize to our partners at TCS Fastpitch and Firecrackers Fastpitch.

"As a result of this incident, we have taken immediate action to dismiss the player from the organization. Further action may be taken once our investigation is complete.

"Rising Fastpitch holds itself to the highest standards and will continue to do so. Thank you to our players, families, coaches and partners for your continued support."

A clip of the incident was originally posted on TikTok and garnered more than 161,000 views in the first 24 hours. Since then, it has spread to her personal social media accounts, with derogatory comments on unrelated posts.

While the situation is unfortunate, it should serve as a learning opportunity for other recruits who are navigating life in the digital age. Audiences far beyond their immediate circle have access to them because social media captures and shares their daily lives. In a world where one wrong move can go viral in seconds, recruits need to understand the permanence and reach of social media while growing up in the public eye.