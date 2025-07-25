What You Need to Know About Little League Softball
The road to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, continues on Friday, as regional finals take place across the nation.
Little League Softball currently operates five tournament divisions as part of the International Tournament, where teams must play to advance through District, Section, State, Region, and World Series tournaments. Three divisions culminate at a Softball World Series where athletes will compete against the best teams from nine U.S. and International regions. Only one league will be crowned World Champions.
Here’s everything to know about the tournament that has been working to grow the game of softball at the grassroots level since 1974.
Ages and Field Dimensions
The Little League Softball division is for players ages 9-12. On a 60-foot diamond with 40-foot pitching distances, a local league may choose to limit its division to 10, 11, and 12-year-olds, or just 11 and 12-year-olds.
A local league has the option to choose a Tournament Team, also known as All Stars, of 10-to 12-year-olds from within the division, and the team may enter the International Tournament.
Regional Locations and Matchups
- Central (Whitestown, Indiana)
Kentucky vs. Indiana, 1:45 p.m. ET
- Mid-Atlantic (Bristol, Connecticut)
Pennsylvania vs. Delaware, 7 p.m. ET
- New England (Bristol, Connecticut)
Connecticut vs. Maine, 12 p.m. ET
- North Carolina (Sylva, North Carolina)
Pitt County has won the region
- Northwest (San Bernardino, California)
Washington vs. Oregon, 5:15 p.m. ET
- Southeast (Warner Robins, Georgia)
Virginia vs. Florida, 10 a.m. ET
- Southwest (Waco, Texas)
Louisiana vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET
- West (San Bernardino, California)
Arizona vs. Game 9 winner, 8:45 p.m. ET
Where to Watch
ESPN is covering 76 Little League Softball Regional games, with 62 games on ESPN+ and 14 on ESPN. For the first time ever, the championship matchups will air live on ESPN. 27 games in total will be aired across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, becoming the most in event history.
Important Dates
Teams that clinch the World Series will head to Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville, North Carolina, and play for a championship title August 3-10.