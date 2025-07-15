Young Softball Pitcher With Prosthetic Leg Goes Viral
One softball player out of Tuttle, Oklahoma, is defying the odds.
Jemma Gallman, a 13-year-old, was born with an extremely rare condition, tibial hemimelia, which occurs in only about one in every one million births. Her tibia, ankle and knee were all missing from her right leg, and amputation at nine months old was the best option for her to live a comfortable life.
Additionally, she has only three toes on her left foot and ectrodactyly in her hands, a condition that leaves her with three fingers on her left hand and two on the other.
But she has never let any of these things affect her. Wearing a prosthetic leg, she owns the pitching mound for her softball team, the Smoke.
Her mother, Tamara Gallman, is an advocate on social media for her daughter and other players alike. In a viral video posted to her Instagram page, softball stars like Jennie Finch and Amanda Scarborough are rooting her on in the comment section.
The video is incredibly inspiring, and you need to view it yourself.
Tamara has videos of all kinds showcasing Jemma’s amazing talent. Another video on Instagram shows Jemma’s hand placement on the ball when pitching. Truly, nothing can stop Jemma from reaching her dreams.
As an avid Oklahoma Sooner softball fan, Jemma has had several opportunities to connect with college players over the years. Before star outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo transferred to Tennessee, Jemma watched her play in the Women’s College World Series and even got to meet her idol.
Detailed on Tamara’s TikTok account, Jemma went on to attend a camp held by OU, where she met several more national champions, including Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings.
That’s not all Jemma can do either. She swims, runs track, and plays basketball. It’s impossible not to feel motivated after hearing Jemma’s story.