Chennedy Carter's talent is undeniable, but off-the-court issues have stalled what could have been a generational career. However, the talented guard still has much to offer the WNBA, even if her chances at this level are diminishing. The question is: which franchise would benefit the most from her offensive brilliance?

Chicago Sky

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) celebrates with teammates against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 7, 2026 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reunion nobody is expecting, but who wouldn't enjoy Carter returning to the Chicago Sky? This organisation embraces chaos. Chicago are stuck in a cycle of mediocrity, but undoubtedly have talented players on their roster. Adding the 24-year-old to this particular roster would make them a dangerous foe.

Alongside Sydney Taylor, Carter would form one of the league's most devastating backcourt partnerships. Deciding which guard would assume the playmaking responsibilities would be a problem in itself, but from a self-creation standpoint, this duo would be absolute cinema.

Chicago is hell-bent on being a competitive franchise despite its talented young core. Jeff Pagliocca isn't going to change now, so why not really throw a spanner in the works? Carter might be a live wire, but she's an extremely talented one.

Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with media members Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Fever have a lot to think about this offseason. Replacing Kelsey Mitchell will be a top priority should she decide her future lies elsewhere. While the front office should be aiming to solidify the team's defensive problems, adding an explosive scorer like Carter would help fill the void Mitchell's departure would leave.

Even from a bench role with the Las Vegas Aces, Carter averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting an incredible 60 percent from the floor. Her transition offense matches the tempo Caitlin Clark and her teammates aim to play at.

Stephanie White is hardly a forgiving coach, and after Carter's turbulent relationship with the Aces' head coach, Becky Hammon, it would certainly make for interesting viewing. Nevertheless, this is the year that Indiana has to make a championship run. Yes, they must acquire capable defenders, but they also can't afford to abandon the offensive blueprint that makes them such a dangerous team.

Washington Mystics

Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson reacts against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on August 31, 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few people expected the Washington Mystics to be in such a strong position come the end of the 2026 season. They are undoubtedly ahead of schedule, but this offseason, the front office won't want to rest on their laurels. A backcourt addition will be critical in making their next progression, and while the Lottery Draft might have given them a boost, landing Carter would make them a force to be reckoned with.

If Carter's problem truly is her professionalism, the Mystics could be a weird solution. Washington's talent makes them a thrilling watch, but the vibes are somewhat immaculate. The Mystics' dressing room is slightly chaotic; however, it's clearly a controlled environment that has helped a young group of players reach their potential quicker than anybody could have anticipated.

If Carter is going to find a home in the WNBA, she needs a coach who takes a slightly left-field approach when keeping their players in check. Sometimes tough love just won't work. Sydney Johnson has a fun relationship with this squad, but has managed to keep them under control while chalking up victories.