Despite creating such buzz coming out of Iowa, Kate Martin has yet to secure a permanent spot in the WNBA. Maybe it's the lack of opportunity, but the 26-year-old is still finding her feet at the highest level. Now, in the WNBL, Martin is desperate to build momentum and attract potential suitors ahead of next season. But which franchises could finally ignite her career?

Portland Fire

Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) reacts during the third quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on September 20, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Portland Fire were an exciting addition to the WNBA in 2026. The expansion franchise is building a culture with a clear identity. Much like the Golden State Valkyries, the Fire recruited underdogs with a burning desire to prove their doubters wrong -- Martin would fit perfectly.

Carla Leite, Sarah Ashlee Barker, and even Holly Winterburn finally had the opportunity to showcase their abilities. Martin needs this chance. A player shouldn't always be judged on the past; sometimes a situation matters more than a player's skill set. Portland appears to be a breeding ground for untapped potential.

Martin doesn't need a starting role, and probably wouldn't come near one with Leite as the Fire's primary ball handler. Yet, off the bench, the former Iowa fan favourite would make a big impact. Winterburn proved to be a valuable secondary option, but to take the next step, Alex Sarama and his team need more depth. Martin's spot-up shooting could be a devastating weapon in Portland.

Houston Comets

Houston Comets guard Dawn Staley brings the ball up court against the Washington Mystics on May 13, 2006. Staley is the starting point guard for the Comets, is head coach at Temple and coaches Team USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Houston Rockets are back, unfortunately at the expense of the Connecticut Sun. However, when one door closes, another opens, and a new era should allow new beginnings. The Sun sat at the bottom for too long; the franchise needed a change, and they can reinvigorate themselves to climb the standings.

Martin is in a similar situation to the Comets. She needs a fresh start. What better place than Houston? This is still a very young team. Hailey Van Lith and Saniya Rivers are just two of the young names on the roster looking to finally make some noise in the WNBA; Martin can help them do that.

While Martin hasn't produced much in terms of performances, there is a reason she keeps landing at franchises. Her leadership qualities are unrivalled. The Comets need direction, and Martin can provide that.

Seattle Storm

Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) reacts in the second half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena on June 25, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another franchise in transition, the Seattle Storm boast one of the league's youngest but exciting rosters. Flau'jae Johnson, Dominique Malonga, and Awa Fam are ready to start winning at the highest level, but inexperience is stopping them from making that next step.

With just eight wins in 2026, it's fair to suggest this team needs experienced quality to bolster its ranks, but much like Houston, it's about creating a positive dressing room that is willing to fight for one another. Again, Martin's professional attitude and renowned leadership would make her the perfect candidate for Seattle.

Behind Johnson and Natisha Heideman, depth in the backcourt is practically nonexistent. Taina Mair signed a developmental contract with the team on May 5; however, there is no guarantee she will return with a similar deal next season. Jade Melbourne and Taylor Thierry could hold down the backup guard position, but Martin has a chance to take full advantage of the Storm's shortcomings.