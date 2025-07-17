Caitlin Clark All-Star Injury Absence Highlights Broader WNBA Issues

With the hype around the 2025 WNBA season, this year’s All-Star weekend was a highly anticipated event. In no other time of the season would you be able to see Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark hail a cross-court pass to reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces––or Minnesota Lynx standout Napheesa Collier set a screen for Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

Eager fans have already started flooding into Indianapolis for the star-studded event that kicks off July 18, but this WNBA season has been riddled with injuries––notably including All-Star team captain Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out of both her 3-point contest debut and the game itself, despite it taking place on her home turf.

a message from Caitlin Clark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRGZEpqF5R — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 17, 2025

The growing toll has sparked rallying cries from players, coaches, and fans alike, urging the league to prioritize player health and long-term sustainability after a big uptick in injuries in the 2025 season. Lucas Seehafer of The Next tracked 105 injuries through June 24––one quarter through the season at the time. For comparison, the entirety of 2024 tallied 204 and 2023 ended with 175.

The week before the All-Star event, the WNBA injury list has seen three out of five starters for Team Clark hit the injury list with Clark recently sustaining a second groin injury, A’ja Wilson––who went out with a wrist sprain, but was able to return after being sidelined for a game––and Satou Sabally, who has been officially ruled out of the exhibition due to an ankle issue.

Completely missed this last night, but Satou Sabally announced she will not play in this weekend’s All-Star game.



“Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover,” Sabally wrote via her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/ZvpnsqrMaR — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) July 17, 2025

Team Collier’s Rhyne Howard has also been taken out and replaced after suffering a knee injury July 11, and Angel Reese missed Wednesday’s Chicago Sky game with a leg injury––though that was stated to be precautionary.

Players and coaches across the league have been sending out smoke signals all season long about the mounting injuries, looking for the league to step in and address their concerns––chief among them, the league's condensed season schedule and the noticeable increase in physicality.

Condensed Schedule:

Before being ruled out of the All-Star Game, Sabally called out the condensed schedule this season and directed her statement to the WNBA’s Commissioner saying, “Cathy [Engelbert] added a lot of games, and [for] us as players, recovery is so important. We put our bodies on the line every single time. We had nine games in 18 days. That’s not really responsible for a commissioner.”

Phoenix Mercury forward and WNBPA player representative Satou Sabally called out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for adding more games this season.



“We had nine games in 18 days. That’s not really responsible for a commissioner.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/Ve7Azvl5h7 — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 8, 2025

The league has increased the regular season to 44 games this year—up from 40 in 2024 and 32 in 2021––without extending the overall calendar. What’s drawing concern, however, is the uneven pacing. As Sabally pointed out, teams can be forced to play nine games in just 18 days, only to later have a full week off.

Condensed scheduling can hinder athletes in being able to sustain their bodies to get through a healthy season as injury prevention relies heavily on maintaining the muscles that support your joints. But with packed schedules and multiple games in a week, athletes often lose the chance to properly rest or engage in cross-training and strength work that typically helps protect their bodies between games.

For those like Clark, who’s already battled two quad injuries and is now nursing a second groin strain, back-to-back games may hinder her recovery. Pushing through injuries without proper care could lead to a snowball effect where one overuse injury leads to another.

Increased Physicality:

Fever head coach Stephanie White noted a rise in physicality across the league this season—more intense than anything she’s seen in past years—during her July 15 postgame press conference.

The officiating has a lot to do with how much physicality is allowed to go unchecked on the court, and along with White––who was willing to eat the fine that comes along with criticizing the referees and called the issue out in two separate pressers––other coaches such as Las Vegas’ Becky Hammon also sounded alarms: "The physicality is out of control. I think the freedom of movement is a joke," she said. "There is no freedom of movement. ... It's not basketball; it's rugby." She then cheekily exited the news conference saying, “Tell me what my fine is.”

And #stephaniewhite continues on the way the game was managed

⁦@IndianaFever⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZAThJQ5g7U — Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) June 18, 2025

In the 90's, former NBA commissioner David Stern implemented a set of rules into the league that limited physical play to focus more on advanced scoring in order to enhance the game's entertainment value in his tenure. Many felt the low scores that came with the physical play of the time made for bad television and that fans overwhelmingly prefer faster-paced, high-scoring games, a model Clark is notorious for showcasing in the WNBA.

Unfortunately, for the many who are flocking to Indianapolis for this years All-Star event, Clark will not be among those hitting the court. And with the spotlight Clark brings to the league, her being hampered by another injury has prompted many to ask how the league can take preventative measures to protect its star players.

