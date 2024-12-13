Caitlin Clark Being Singled Out Provided All-Time Boost for Entire WNBA
Diana Taurasi once famously said "Reality is coming" in regards to Caitlin Clark entering the WNBA. The only problem is, it seems so many within the league cannot accept what that reality turned out to be.
This week Clark received Time's Athlete of the Year honors, which generally should be a cause for celebration. However, as is often the case with Clark, it led to unhinged discourse around a player who has done nothing actually controversial, and who basketball fans should feel privileged to watch.
Clark's distinction made its way to political programming. As a result, a familiar narrative was once again given life: The idea that Clark is singled out to the detriment of the rest of the WNBA. This was expressed by Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Jackson who stated that the whole league should have been on the cover of Time, not just Clark.
This sentiment is just sad to see at this juncture. Instead of celebrating Clark's achievements, the appearance of resentment persists. When the aforementioned "reality" shows not only does Clark deserve to be singled out by any objective metric, but her explosive popularity was also good for all of her peers.
That includes Jackson's Mystics, who saw record attendance due to Clark and the Indiana Fever coming to town. And while the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was responsible for nearly half of the league's entire broadcast value according to estimates, the boost that came did not completely dissipate without her presence. In fact, the WNBA Finals went on to record big ratings as well.
Women's basketball as a whole has been lifted by Clark's presence. How that is not seen as a good thing for everyone and instead becomes a roundabout way to shame the individual responsible is beyond reasonable comprehension.
This is not to say players were not previously deserving of coverage. It simply means they are now getting it — thanks to Clark. For instance, it's easy to argue that someone like A'ja Wilson has benefitted tremendously, given new fans have been exposed to her greatness.
There's also a notion (one shared by the Mystics co-owner) that Clark is being propped up more than others with similar abilities. This happens to be another point that does not stand up to scrutiny, since the Fever sensation not only set the all-time NCAA scoring record but dominated the WNBA in her first season.
The attention around her has always been rooted on the basketball court.
Surely there are other factors involved in the "Caitlin Clark Effect". But one cannot deny that it is real. And its reality has been an all-time boost for the entire WNBA.
So it's time those resenting it let it go because the rising tide has indeed lifted all boats. And there's no reason to wish the Clark wave back to shore to attempt to give the ocean praise.