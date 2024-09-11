Caitlin Clark Cannot Control Social Media Controversies
Caitlin Clark is the subject of much conversation. And contrary to what you may see or read, the majority of it is about basketball.
It has always been my belief that Clark's popularity is primarily rooted in how exciting she is to watch on the court.
However, sometimes said popularity gets hijacked for other reasons, with the discourse surrounding Clark online becoming a hot-button issue.
This is at least tangentially connected to the controversy regarding recent comments made by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Comments that led to the WNBAPA Executive Director releasing a statement and star players like Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty speaking out.
To be clear, any hateful, racist or behavior that falls into related categories is to be denounced and rejected. That should be obvious. But Clark cannot control online trolls.
If she could, this would no longer be a topic. Because Caitlin already addressed those who are using her name for nefarious reasons when speaking to the media in June.
When James Boyd of The Athletic asked Clark about people using her name to perpetuate racism and misogyny, she responded with, "I think it's disappointing. Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect... People should not be using my name to push those agendas."
It doesn't get more direct than that. This is why it sometimes feels like the discourse around Clark's responsibility for fan behavior online is being used as a tool to discredit her play.
She has already done what was asked of her and continues to put her head down and play ball while complimenting her peers like Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson at every opportunity.
Yet it seems every time she accomplishes something historic on the court, rhetoric regarding what is said on the internet is put at her feet. This is why it was nice to see a mainstream media member like Elle Duncan of ESPN point out the flaw in said thinking.
Duncan addressed this very issue on her show and stated plainly, "[Clark] already carries the weight of the league, and her team, and her endorsements, and her family. And all of this pressure already. It's not on her to be burdened by social media clowns."
It is not possible for Caitlin Clark to have carried herself any better in her rookie season. She has conducted interviews with grace and excelled on the court at every turn. So it's time to stop asking Clark for more than anyone is capable of.
Because the calls for her to reject hate now feel like a poorly-veiled way to hate on her.