Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Have Produced for Team USA Off Bench

The 2026 USA Basketball roster at the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, Germany represents a bit of a changing of the guard. That's because about half the team is comprised of players competing in the international tournament for the first time as members of the senior national team.

This applies to the superstar trio of Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese. The three WNBA stars are still coming off the bench in favor of the established veterans, but that hasn't stopped them from producing.

Caitlin Clark leads Team USA in both assists and plus/minus from her reserve point guard role. Clark is averaging 6.3 assists and is a +58 through three contests. Both numbers are easily the best on the team.

Meanwhile, her frequent backcourt mate, Paige Bueckers, has been both productive and efficient. She has the best field goal percentage on the team at 59.1% and actually leads the squad in blocks per game with 1.3. She is also averaging 1.3 steals.

Reese has also made her presence felt and has worked well in combination with the other young stars. Reese is second on the team in total rebounds and is top three in both blocks and steals per game. She is right behind Bueckers shooting 57.1%, good for second on the team.

So, it's safe to say the trio has been effective in their minutes and perhaps they should be playing more often.

Will the Young Crew Be Trusted in the Knockout Stage?

Team USA emerged from group play atop their group, but they now move to single-elimination competition. One of the most interesting storylines moving forward will be how the minutes are delineated.

Coach Kara Lawson has continued to start the more experienced players, but it is hard to ignore the impact the young core has had when they are on the floor.

We know that Clark, Bueckers, and Reese will be a big part of the future of USA Basketball, but their play has made the case that they are as good as any option at present as well.

The backcourt rotation will be particularly interesting given starting point guard Chelsea Gray is averaging just 3.7 points and 1 assist per contest. Kahleah Copper has also struggled as a member of the starting five.

Clark, Bueckers, and Reese have already proved they can contribute for Team USA, but there is a strong argument their ascent to being the fulcrums of the program should be fast-tracked.