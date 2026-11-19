The Washington Mystics are crying out for a talented backcourt partner for Sonia Citron. After missing her rookie campaign due to an ACL injury, Georgia Amoore struggled to rediscover her electric Kentucky form in 2026. The 25-year-old didn't contribute consistently to the Mystics' offense, and it affected the franchise's postseason dream.

Throughout the 2026 season, Amoore averaged just 7 points and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 37.2 percent from the floor. Despite her struggles, Sydney Johnson had few bench options to change things up. Washington's head coach had no choice but to persevere with the Australian guard and hope a capable replacement would emerge in the offseason -- which has certainly happened.

Washington will now turn its attention to the No. 3 pick in the 2027 Draft. With Hannah Hidalgo and Madison Booker both potentially available, the Mystics should have some exciting options to consider. However, Amoore's form with the Perth Lynx suggests the franchise won't just have a potential star from the draft; they will have serious depth in the backcourt.

Amoore could pack a scoring punch from the bench

If JuJu Watkins declares for the draft next season, it's pretty hard to believe the Toronto Tempo won't jump at the chance to kickstart a new era in Canada with the No. 1 pick. This leaves either Hidalgo or Booker on the board, both of whom are capable of starting alongside Citron.

Unfortunately for Amoore, that will demote her to a bench role, but this could be the perfect position for now. With all eyes on the Mystics' new draft pick, Amoore can concentrate on honing her own skills at the highest level without relentless media noise. The Kentucky alum is already putting in the hard yards this offseason to better herself -- albeit while in Australia.

Amoore has been on a scoring tear in Perth this season. The WNBL may not be up to the WNBA's high standard, but it boasts immense talent. In her last four games for the Lynx, Amoore has recorded 20+ points and 6+ assists. She dropped a season-high 27 points on November 10, leading Perth to a critical 94-84 victory over Bendigo.

Of course, this is from a starting role. Making an impact from the bench is far more difficult, but Amoore possesses all the attributes to make this vision a reality. Her electric energy and newfound efficiency could become devastating weapons for Washington, especially as opponents fatigue and games begin to open up.

The Mystics' playoff run last season was unexpected, but spectacular. Their young roster is becoming more dangerous with each passing year; if they bolster their backcourt, they could be genuine title contenders.

Adding Hidalgo or Booker will address any guard concerns. However, if Amoore continues her WNBL form into the 2027 WNBA season, Washington will be a force to be reckoned with.