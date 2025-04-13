Iowa's Lucy Olsen Is Set to be Standout Sleeper Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
Lucy Olsen had some big shoes to fill when she took over as point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024-25 season. Replacing Caitlin Clark, who in her time with Iowa became nothing short of a cultural icon, came with immense pressure and high expectations.
But the VIllanova transfer, who in her junior year averaged 23.3 points per game and maintained a Division I ranking as the third-highest scorer, stepped up to the plate and immediately became a fan favorite in the wake of Clark.
With the 2025 WNBA Draft just around the corner on Monday, fans are eager to see what’s next for Olsen as she takes another step in her basketball career.
Some feel Olsen’s game is flying under the radar. This past season, she put up 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Those numbers compare favorably with TCU’s Hailey Van Lith, who’s also a a prospective draftee and considered a lock for Monday’s event. However, Olsen didn't benefit from a 6’7" post, like Van Lith did with Sedona Prince. Yet Olsen’s name doesn’t seem to have gotten the same shine.
Olsen established herself as a key member of the Hawkeyes due to her a stellar pull-up jumper and ability to play lock down defense. She also really stepped up her 3-point game, showing she can score at all three levels. Guards who can get buckets and get stops usually tend to have a better chance at sticking around in the pros.
Tankathon, a site known for its draft lottery simulator, currently has Olsen getting picked in the second round at number 21 by the Los Angeles Sparks, who already have two point guards on their roster in Odyssey Sims and Aari McDonald. It’s rumored that former Las Vegas Aces guard, Kelsey Plum, chose Los Angeles to play that position as well, so there could be some a battle for minutes if Olsen lands in LA.
There’s a bit of a pie-in-the-sky hope from Iowa fans who are now repping Indiana that Olsen gets picked up at No. 19 by the Indiana Fever. But if that happens, the competition for a roster spot gets even tougher than it would with the Sparks.
In addition to their star-studded free agency signings this year, the Fever have two experienced players signed to training camp contracts in Jaelyn Brown and Jillian Alleyne. Indiana likely only has the cap space to sign one player beyond those who are already locked into roster spots before the 2025 season. Ergo, any rookie they draft will have to duke it out with the two players on training camp contracts, who have had more experience and time to adjust to the professional level. And historically, that kind of uphill battle has made it tough for rookies to break through.
A team that could be a good fit for the incoming rookie is the Golden State Valkyries, who hold the No. 17 pick. Teaming up with fellow Iowa alum Kate Martin would spark excitement among the Hawkeye fanbase, who are already known for their unwavering support. Being new in the league, that connection could help propel the Valkyries into becoming one of the WNBA’s most beloved teams. And Olsen might have a better chance to carve out a role on the expansion franchise.
While we can’t exactly read the minds of WNBA GM's, with her ability to score, defend, and hustle, it’s pretty clear that Lucy Olsen could be a sleeper pick in the WNBA Draft. Especially since the former Iowa star has already shown she doesn't shy away challenges.