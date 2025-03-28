JuJu Watkins ACL Recovery: Expert Emphasizes Caution, Explains Injury Correlation
Seeing JuJu Watkins go down with an ACL injury was a blow to basketball fans everywhere. But of course after the initial shock, the hope is that the USC star will recover and get back on the floor better than ever.
While ACL tears are a significant obstacle to overcome, they aren't exactly uncommon. And there is certainly ample precedent to reference when it comes to what goes into the recovery. With that in mind, Women's Fastbreak On SI spoke with Anil S. Ranawat, MD, at Hospital for Special Surgery, the official hospital of the New York Liberty with a specialized Women’s Sports Medicine Center (WSMC).
As far as recovery time goes, Ranawat said that it can vary greatly depending on the athlete, who stated that players can be back to full strength ranging from 9 to 14 months.
However, when presented with the redshirt scenario Rebecca Lobo shared on ESPN, he agreed that may be the most prudent course of action for Watkins.
"Considering this event happened at the end of the season, that decision may be a wise and safe move from the athlete’s perspective. JuJu Watkins has a long and potentially lucrative career ahead of her, so caution may be the safest predictor for long-term success," Ranawat said.
This point was emphasized in his opinion that even if Watkins were able to return to the floor in time for March of next season, it would likely take her a while longer to get back to 100% performance level.
Ranawat made it clear that the injury Watkins suffered was a "classic example of non-contact" motion that is typically seen in ACL tears, contrary to any narratives circulating from fans regarding the role of Mississippi State players in the incident.
But he did state that the burden on Watkins' body from playing through other injuries could have had an impact on what happened. When asked about whether overcompensating for her hurt ankle might have contributed to the ACL injury, Ranawat said, "Yes, ipsilateral or contralateral leg injuries are certainly correlated to knee injuries. This is why when athletes do return to sports, they are more likely to injure the nonoperative knee than reinjure the operative knee."
In other words, favoring one side of the body can lead to extra strain on the other side, thus possibly upping the risk for injury. However, this cannot be specifically determined from what happened to Watkins.
As far as the long-term prognosis for Watkins goes, we asked if the expectation should be that she returns to action at at least the level we last saw her. Ranawat responded by saying, "ACL recovery is a long and hard process. Motivated athletes can return to their level, but it takes a lot of energy, work, grit and perseverance. I think she can do it!"
All fans of the game hope that is indeed the case for Watkins.