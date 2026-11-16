JuJu Watkins' Future Will Define Sky's Questionable Draft Lottery Decision

The Chicago Sky trading first-round picks to the Washington Mystics is now an annual event. If Chicago's general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, catches wind of his rival putting a player on the trade block, he will be there with significant draft capital. Usually, it's pretty easy to tell if the Sky lost out on the deal, but that assessment hinges on JuJu Watkins' draft declaration.

Washington secured the third overall pick in the 2027 Draft, meaning the Sky never had a realistic chance of landing the prospect widely projected to go No. 1. However, this draft class boasts star power beyond Watkins, with Hannah Hidalgo and Madison Booker also among the standout candidates. Both of whom would notably improve Chicago's roster.

After redshirting her junior year, JuJu is eligible to play another college season if she decides it benefits her. If rumours are true, Watkins would prefer to stay on the sunny West Coast with the LA Sparks, but there is no concrete evidence for that theory. The Sky will hope there is some substance to the speculation, as the resulting knock-on effect could spare the franchise further embarrassment.

Washington Could Still Miss Out on a Generational Talent

If the 2027 draft goes to plan for the Mystics, they will have the pleasure of selecting a game-changing talent. Hidalgo or Booker will fill the gaping void the team has in the backcourt.

Although Georgia Amoore was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Kentucky, an injury sustained before her rookie campaign cost her a crucial year of development. Since returning to the court, she has struggled to find consistency in her performances.

If Watkins believes an extra year at the collegiate level will benefit her development -- or finances -- the Mystics will have to reconsider their options. Talented prospects would remain in the draft process, but none that wield the potential of Hidalgo or Booker, much to Chicago's relief.

Chicago would love to be in Washington's position, but its inconsistent decision-making has left it in a period of mediocrity. Despite having young stars like Kamilla Cardoso, Gabriela Jaquez, and Sydney Taylor, Pagliocca continues to pursue a deep postseason run.

If the Sky's general manager had a clear vision for the future, the organisation would now have the opportunity to pair Taylor with a devastating partner. Instead, he is watching how Washington will use a pick that should have been Chicago's. To make matters worse, a similar problem could occur in 2028 as the Mystics have already acquired the Sky's first-round pick in a trade package for Jacy Sheldon.

Regardless of how you look at it, Pagliocca and the Sky continuously fail to create a realistic vision. Who knows how this team will move forward, but it's never a good sign when a general manager is praying a draft prospect can help spare his blushes.