NCAA Women's Basketball Pre-Tournament March Madness Power Rankings

Despite a season of parity in NCAA women's basketball, a few teams appear a cut above the rest.

Robin Lundberg

Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) on the court in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

This season in NCAA women's basketball has seen several teams occupy the No. 1 ranking, with no clear national championship favorite emerging. However, there are still a few teams that seemingly separated themselves from the pack entering March Madness.

With Selection Sunday approaching, here is how we size up the top teams in the nation. Placement in the power rankings can arguably be shuffled, including amongst the several squads that have proven to be a cut above the rest of the country. But with even those teams proving beatable, the tournament remains wide open enough where it is far from a certainty which team will be cutting down the nets.

10. NC State

Aziaha James of NC State
Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Aziaha James (10) moves the ball around North Carolina Tar Heels guard Grace Townsend (2) during the third quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

NC State has a balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures on the season. Last year the Wolfpack made a run all the way to the Final Four. Given the above, another strong March Madness performance cannot be ruled out.

9. Duke

Kara Lawson of Duke
Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson watches the play during the third quarter against NC State Wolfpack at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils head into the Big Dance fresh off winning the ACC Tournament. That was complete with wins over Notre Dame and NC State. As a result, Kara Lawson's squad looks like a threat for any upcoming matchup in the bracket.

8. LSU

Kim Mulkey of LSU
Mar 8, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to play during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LSU lacks a signature win on the season. Still, Kim Mulkey has been positioning her team for the postseason, as she valued rest over pushing it to compete for a conference championship. If Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams are all healthy going into the NCAA Tournament, then the Tigers have a chance.

7. TCU

Hailey Van Lith of TCU
Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) celebrates after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Hailey Van Lith has had a breakout season for the Horned Frogs. And between her and Sedona Prince, TCU seems poised to make noise in March beyond just what they already accomplished in winning the Big 12. It has been more than a month since they've lost a game.

6. Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) gets back on defense during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 25 Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame sputtered to end the season, as the Irish's lack of imposing size is a real issue against the rest of the nation's best. But as long as Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, and Sonia Citron are taking the floor, Notre Dame has a shot against anyone in the Big Dance.

5. Texas

Madison Booker of Texas
March 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) brings the ball up court against South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Texas may have finished the regular season ranked number one, but the Longhorns' hold on a top seed in March Madness appears tenuous. Texas wasn't at its best in the SEC Tournament, which was punctuated by a blowout loss to South Carolina. Regardless, the full season results put them in a solid position.

4. UCLA

Lauren Betts of UCLA against USC
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) goes to do a layup against USC Trojans center Rayah Marshall’s (13) defense during the first quarter for the Big Ten Conference Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

UCLA has a case to be higher on the list. The Bruins did have a run at No. 1 earlier in the season and boast wins over South Carolina and USC. However, they also lost two recent contests to their fellow Southern California contenders and narrowly escaped against Iowa in recent weeks.

3. USC

JuJu Watkins of USC
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) attempts a free throw against Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins was not at her best in USC's Big Ten Championship loss to UCLA. Still, Watkins and the Trojans were rolling before that game. Given her star status, and wins against the Bruins and UConn on the resume, USC belongs amongst the contenders.

2. South Carolina

Dawn Staley of South Carolina
Mar 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a call during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley's squad has done it with depth this season, hence some of the chatter about South Carolina's plethora of McDonald's All-Americans. But with Chloe Kitts rounding into form and MiLaysia Fulwiley finding her groove off the bench, the Gamecocks appear poised to possibly repeat.

1. UConn

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma
Mar 8, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks to guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John's Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn does not play in the toughest conference. But the Huskies still boast a massive win over South Carolina and possess the best top-line talent in the country with Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd. While it is far from a certainty, Geno Auriemma has a good chance to add yet another ring, the first for the Huskies since 2016.

