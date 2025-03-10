NCAA Women's Basketball Pre-Tournament March Madness Power Rankings
This season in NCAA women's basketball has seen several teams occupy the No. 1 ranking, with no clear national championship favorite emerging. However, there are still a few teams that seemingly separated themselves from the pack entering March Madness.
With Selection Sunday approaching, here is how we size up the top teams in the nation. Placement in the power rankings can arguably be shuffled, including amongst the several squads that have proven to be a cut above the rest of the country. But with even those teams proving beatable, the tournament remains wide open enough where it is far from a certainty which team will be cutting down the nets.
10. NC State
NC State has a balanced scoring attack, with four players averaging double figures on the season. Last year the Wolfpack made a run all the way to the Final Four. Given the above, another strong March Madness performance cannot be ruled out.
9. Duke
The Blue Devils head into the Big Dance fresh off winning the ACC Tournament. That was complete with wins over Notre Dame and NC State. As a result, Kara Lawson's squad looks like a threat for any upcoming matchup in the bracket.
8. LSU
LSU lacks a signature win on the season. Still, Kim Mulkey has been positioning her team for the postseason, as she valued rest over pushing it to compete for a conference championship. If Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson, and Mikaylah Williams are all healthy going into the NCAA Tournament, then the Tigers have a chance.
7. TCU
Hailey Van Lith has had a breakout season for the Horned Frogs. And between her and Sedona Prince, TCU seems poised to make noise in March beyond just what they already accomplished in winning the Big 12. It has been more than a month since they've lost a game.
6. Notre Dame
Notre Dame sputtered to end the season, as the Irish's lack of imposing size is a real issue against the rest of the nation's best. But as long as Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, and Sonia Citron are taking the floor, Notre Dame has a shot against anyone in the Big Dance.
5. Texas
Texas may have finished the regular season ranked number one, but the Longhorns' hold on a top seed in March Madness appears tenuous. Texas wasn't at its best in the SEC Tournament, which was punctuated by a blowout loss to South Carolina. Regardless, the full season results put them in a solid position.
4. UCLA
UCLA has a case to be higher on the list. The Bruins did have a run at No. 1 earlier in the season and boast wins over South Carolina and USC. However, they also lost two recent contests to their fellow Southern California contenders and narrowly escaped against Iowa in recent weeks.
3. USC
JuJu Watkins was not at her best in USC's Big Ten Championship loss to UCLA. Still, Watkins and the Trojans were rolling before that game. Given her star status, and wins against the Bruins and UConn on the resume, USC belongs amongst the contenders.
2. South Carolina
Dawn Staley's squad has done it with depth this season, hence some of the chatter about South Carolina's plethora of McDonald's All-Americans. But with Chloe Kitts rounding into form and MiLaysia Fulwiley finding her groove off the bench, the Gamecocks appear poised to possibly repeat.
1. UConn
UConn does not play in the toughest conference. But the Huskies still boast a massive win over South Carolina and possess the best top-line talent in the country with Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd. While it is far from a certainty, Geno Auriemma has a good chance to add yet another ring, the first for the Huskies since 2016.