UConn's Sarah Strong vs Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes: Who Leads Player of Year Race?

Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph issued a challenge following her team's dominant win over No. 4 Texas.

"Prove me wrong that that's not the SEC Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year," Ralph declared while pointing in the direction of star player Mikayla Blakes.

This coming after a performance that saw Blakes drop 34 points, giving her 105 points total over her team's last three games, all wins against ranked teams. Said feat puts Blakes in elite company, as she joins Paige Bueckers as the only player to score 30+ points in three straight games vs AP-ranked opponents over the last 15 seasons.

Mikayla Blakes has had 30+ PTS in 3 straight games against AP-ranked opponents 😳



She joins Paige Bueckers as the ONLY players to do that over the last 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/1ZJmJSs4gY — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 13, 2026

But while it is clear Blakes is surging, has she actually done enough to overtake UConn star Sarah Strong in the player of the year race?

Let's take a look at how the two stack up statistically this season.

Season Statistics Mikayla Blakes Sarah Strong Points Per Game 26.2 19.1 FG% 46.1 60 3PT% 33.5 40.2 Rebounds Per Game 3.8 7.8 Assists Per Game 4.6 4.4 Steals Per Game 3.0 3.2 Blocks Per Game 0.2 1.5

Sarah Strong Is Still National Player of Year

Feb 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) looks to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While what Blakes has been doing in leading the Commodores is undeniable, Strong remains in front in the player of the year debate.

Blakes leads the country in scoring, but the Huskies have been so dominant--in large part due to Strong--that their top players have not needed to log nearly as many minutes. Strong is playing 27.1 minutes per contest compared to Blakes' 34.1. Imagine what Strong's numbers would look like if UConn needed her on the floor more.

Of course, the counter argument to that is that Strong is playing for a dominant program in the weaker conference (the Big East). And coach Geno Auriemma was even able to hold her out of a recent contest for rest purposes, with superstar teammate Azzi Fudd leading the squad to a decisive win in her absence.

RELATED: Geno Auriemma Clarifies ‘Load Management’ After Sarah Strong UConn Rest Questions

However, not only is UConn 26-0 and the No. 1 team in the country, but they are tops in Net Ranking (which takes into account results, location, quality of opponent, and efficiency) and are top 5 in Wins Above Bubble (which measures how a bubble team would do against a comparable schedule)—meaning when factoring in non conference schedule, the Huskies aren't just playing cupcakes compared to teams in stronger conferences like the SEC.

Not to mention, Blakes isn't out there by herself. In the same media availability where Ralph argued for her star as player of the year, she made the same case for Aubrey Galvan for Freshman of the Year. And Galvan had 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory over the Longhorns.

Credit Blakes for turning what seemed like a coronation into a legitimate debate. However, betting markets still have Strong installed as a prohibitive favorite, and for good reason.

Her dominance has powered UConn to an average margin of victory of 39.7 points per contest. And Strong has ridiculous shooting splits of over 60-40-90, to go along with her all around impact.

It's scary to think what her box scores will look like come NCAA Tournament time, and from this vantage point she maintains pole position to secure the award honoring the best player in the country.

Recommended Reading: