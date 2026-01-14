What Unrivaled's ratings reveal about the importance of the WNBA

Unrivaled season two has not gotten off to a strong start in the ratings department. And the upstart league's viewership struggles serve as interesting data amid CBA negotiations between players and the WNBA.

Of course, Unrivaled exists in large part due to WNBA players not making enough from their salaries and needing to seek supplementary income, but the returns thus far in reaching an audience without established brand power are not increasing leverage.

Unrivaled previously benefitted from curiosity and WNBA momentum, both of which have dissipated in year two given the 3x3 league is no longer a new attraction and since the WNBA has gone quiet with transactions paused during CBA talks. As a result, Unrivaled has seen ratings fall well below where they were a year ago so far in its second campaign.

NEW: Unrivaled's opening weekend ratings are down significantly from last year, with viewership averaging:



- 175,000 across TNT and TruTV on Jan. 5

- 139,000 across TNT and TruTV on Jan. 9

- 71,000 on TruTV on Jan. 10-11

- 32,000 on TruTV on Jan. 5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 14, 2026

Napheesa Collier's comments highlight WNBA and Unrivaled divide

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Lynx star and Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier has made waves for shots she has taken at WNBA leadership, including recently citing the upstart league to take a dig.

"Well, our [CBA] deadline is coming up right now, in a couple of days. And I think you've heard a lot of chatter about what we're asking for is not sustainable for the business. And being on this side, with Unrivaled, I know what it takes to run a sustainable business. So I think if they can’t find a model that makes that happen, they need to put people in place who can. Because we've proven that it is possible. There is a way. And we're thriving in that," Collier said,

Napheesa Collier commented on the ongoing WNBA CBA talks as the Jan. 9 deadline looms 💬 pic.twitter.com/qgd6NRYPNo — espnW (@espnW) January 6, 2026

The "sustainable business" part of her remarks has received some pushback given Unrivaled's ratings, but it was another thing Collier said about the WNBA that is relevant in retrospect.

Collier said she asked WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert how she planned to address the low salaries of revenue drivers like Caitlin Clark and alleged Engelbert had this to say:

"Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'"

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert allegedly said:



“Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her she wouldn’t make anything...players should be on their knees thanking…for the media rights deal I got them.” pic.twitter.com/JlpC4XkkCK — correlation (@nosyone4) September 30, 2025

Engelbert denies saying that, but there is something to be taken from the alleged sentiment. While Clark is the wrong example to use due to her singular star power, the WNBA does provide a platform that is not easily replaced.

The WNBA is not easily replaceable

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before a game Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A league like Unrivaled is not only missing the WNBA's history but also the necessary elements to connect to fans like established franchises tied to cities and the attendance that comes with that.

This is something Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham alluded to when discussing her own participation in the Project B women's basketball league set to launch in the fall.

"Here's the thing: All these leagues are great. But if you don't have the W[NBA], you don't have the platform. So you don't have the eyes, you don't have the recognition," Cunningham said on her Show Me Something podcast.

Mfrs tried to tell me Unrivaled was going to compete with the WNBA… 🙄🫢🤫 — Priceless 💎✨ (@YeahItsAhNo) January 14, 2026

So while players certainly deserve a big pay raise, they'd be wise not to overplay their hand in undervaluing the established identity the WNBA provides. Because up to this point, that brand power is unrivaled.

