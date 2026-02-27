WNBA Agents’ Call for Transparency Signals Inflection Point in CBA Talks

As the WNBA's March 10 CBA deadline draws closer, the pressure to reach a deal is ratcheting up. And a new development involving the agents of several prominent players could indicate a shift in the state of negotiations.

Per Alexa Philippou of ESPN, close to a dozen agents sent a letter to WNBAPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson calling for transparency amid CBA talks. The letter cited an "unprecedented level of unity" amongst agents and pointed to shared information being best for all parties involved.

This revelation can be taken as significant on several fronts.

First, in making the case for coordinated communication, the implication from the agents is that it has been missing up to this point. Agents work for players, so it isn't a reach to assume that messaging could be coming as a way for some members of the union to have their voices heard, and as a sign that not everyone is on the same page as WNBAPA leadership. And this comes on the heels of a report from Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports that outlined a divide from players on the idea of a strike.

Then there are the stakes. Considering agents get paid on commission and negotiate brand deals for clients that may be hindered by a work stoppage, this step from their end shouldn't be taken lightly—particularly considering the momentum the league has built in recent years, which would be put in jeopardy without a full season.

Per Ramona Shelburne on Threads, the list of agents involved is also something to take note of. Superstar players like Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier are amongst the client list of those who signed the letter.

🚨Leaked 7 of 9 Agents for the following Players:



Aja Wilson

Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers

Breanna Stewart

Dominique Malonga

Angel Reese

Kayla McBride



Via: Ramona Shelburne (ESPN) https://t.co/lzHnMwgAV1 — JMac | 🏀 (@Gameis_gameLFG) February 27, 2026

WNBA Deal on Table Would Raise Salaries Significantly

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The biggest sticking point for players in negotiations has been how revenue share is determined, however, the involvement of the agents is a telling indicator that passing on the deal on the table in favor of a strike isn't to the benefit of the players.

The current proposal would see the average salary increase from $120,000 to $540,000 in year 1, with the maximum salary going up by more than a million dollars, and the deal also includes an uncapped revenue sharing element, meaning a cut of the upside of league growth.

But without the product on the floor, there is no revenue, something Breanna Stewart addressed on her Mind the Game podcast.

"And that's the thing I've been telling them, is now that we're part of a revenue share model, you miss games, it's less money. And not to say that we should submit, and just say yes to any proposals that we don't like. But this is a business now, and that's how businesses go," she said.

Stewart also previously indicated that the majority of the league is not in a position to afford the halt to checks a strike would bring.

"The top 10, maybe 15 players can survive without a WNBA contract. But the rest, no you don't want to go that much without getting paid."

Of course, this doesn't mean the players should stop negotiating for the best possible deal they can get, but considering what is to be gained monetarily and what it would cost both financially and from a momentum standpoint, it's hard to see how a strike would be beneficial for anyone involved.

And the agents stepping in is a solid indicator that many within the WNBA feel the same way.