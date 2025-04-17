Dawn Staley States Ta'Niya Latson 'Superpower' After South Carolina Transfer
One of the best women's college basketball players to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the 2024-25 season ended was former Florida State Seminoles guard Ta'Niya Latson, whose 25.2 points per game led all the NCAA.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were quickly considered one of the favorites to sign Latson, given her connections with Gamecocks standout guard Raven Johnson. And on April 8, Latson announced via her Instagram that she had committed to Dawn Staley's squad.
This is a major signing for South Carolina, as Latson will be able to create her own offense for a team that often lacked that asset during last season.
Latson's arrival in South Carolina was officially announced on April 16. And in the subsequent news release, Staley shared strong words about her new player.
“Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves,” Staley said of Latson. “But, the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score. She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams.
"Ta’Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly a fierce competitor. We’re honored to be part of her journey," she added.
Staley then responded to this news release on X by writing, "Welcome welcome welcome Ta’Niya!! Thank you for joining our Gamecock family! I would say @GamecockWBB FAMs activate but you already gave her your special welcome! We can’t wait to get started!!" Staley wrote.
It will be fascinating to see how Latson fits in with the Gamecocks' roster in 2025-26.