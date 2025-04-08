South Carolina Scores Transfer of NCAA Leading Scorer Ta'Niya Latson
On March 27, news broke that Florida State Seminoles superstar Ta'Niya Latson (who was the NCAA women's basketball leading scorer during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field) had entered the transfer portal.
One of the most immediate reactions is that Latson would be a fit with the 2025 NCAA runner-up South Carolina Gamecocks, given that she has a history playing with several members of that team.
Gamecocks standout Raven Johnson conveyed her interest in bringing Latson to her team when speaking with the media on March 27 by saying, "I'd tell her let's run it back... She knows what a winning culture feels like, she knows what a disciplined basketball team feels like. She knows all that stuff.
"I'm definitely trying to get her to come here. I'm in her ear, I'm definitely in her ear. So I would be happy. We all would be happy to play with her," Johnson added.
It appears that Johnson's sentiment to Latson was successful, as the former Florida State star made an April 8 post to her Instagram that was a graphic wearing a Gamecocks uniform with the caption, "Feelin’ cocky! 🐔❤️".
This is a massive addition for Dawn Staley's squad, as their defeat to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA championship game on Sunday conveyed that they needed more players who could create their own offense. And few players in college basketball are better at creating their own offense than Latson, which is why this is such a massive move.
This addition will have Gamecocks fans even more excited for next season than they already were.