Flau'jae Johnson Cemented as LSU Royalty After Praise from Kim Mulkey

Flau'jae Johnson's illustrious career at LSU was celebrated in front of their home crowd for the final time. Thursday night's 89-73 win over Tennessee marked senior day for the Tigers. The crowd popped for what would be Johnson's last regular season entrance into the PMAC.

The Lady Vols hung around for most of the game trailing by just one at halftime. The Tigers came out fast in the second half where they quickly pulled away with the lead and never looked back. As for Johnson, she would finish the game with 10 points and three rebounds on senior night.

One thing head coach Kim Mulkey has made clear this season is the impressive and fulfilling legacy that Johnson will leave at LSU. She will undoubtedly go down as one of the best athletes to rep the uniform for the university. Senior night is a moment to pass the torch to underclassmen in the program and Johnson certainly left her mark. Following their win over Tennessee, Mulkey expressed gratitude for Johnson's lasting impact.

"When I think of LSU, and all of the tremendous athletes that have played sports here, her name is going to be right up there with them," Mulkey said.

Kim Mulkey on Flau'jae Johnson: "When I think of LSU, and all the tremendous athletes that have played sports here, her name is going to be right up there with them."



"The greatest story of all, to me, is she stayed four years at LSU and will graduate." pic.twitter.com/1tRFlA6Y1N — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) February 27, 2026

Mulkey praised Johnson's willingness to stay the course and remain committed to LSU, something that is rare in today's day and age of college athletics. After all, she played a key role bringing a national championship to LSU for the first time in program history as a freshman in 2023. Johnson was one of Mulkey's first four-year recruits and clearly it was a perfect match.

"The greatest story of all, to me, is she stayed four years at LSU and will graduate," Mulkey added.

Flau'jae Johnson 4, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball take on the Tennessee Lady Vols. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flau'jae Johnson Rocks Iconic Custom Jersey on Senior Night

"Geaux Tigers" is the most famous cheer that rings through events for LSU athletics. It incorporates a Cajun-French twist on what would otherwise be "Go Tigers". In 2019, National Champion football player Joe Burrow wore a special jersey on his senior night where he spelled his last name "Burreaux," a nod to the rich Cajun heritage in Baton Rouge.

On her senior night, Flau'jae Johnson continued the tradition. She wore "Feaux" on the back of her jersey, paying homage to her jersey number and Big 4 nickname, and sending the home crowd into a frenzy. She couldn't have put the final stamp on her LSU career in a more memorable way.

Flau'jae Johnson rocking the custom LSU jersey for the Tigers’ senior night 🔥



(via @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/X29CCgT9mW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 27, 2026

Johnson's jersey change represents her respect and deep gratitude for the LSU community. Her impact on the Baton Rouge area will last for years to come and this simple jersey alteration was a nice touch on senior night.

Both Burrow and Johnson have something in common—they will have left LSU as two of the top athletes in school history. Each brought championship pedigrees back to their respective programs. Johnson will forever be known as a key component who helped revive LSU women's basketball.

Flau'jae Johnson ends her time at LSU with one of the strongest, most impactful legacies of all-time, both on and off the court.