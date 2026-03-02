Geno Auriemma Questions Claims UConn Is 'Better' Without Paige Bueckers

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies finished the regular season a perfect 31-0 after beating St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. And considering they've won most games going away, there's been some chatter that this year's team could be even better than the squad that brought home the national championship a season ago. However, Auriemma isn't buying that premise.

That's because despite having national player of the year favorite Sarah Strong and potential No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd, there is one key player from the championship team no longer suiting up in Storrs—Paige Bueckers.

Auriemma pushed back on the idea that his current team is improved from last year's for that very reason, emphasizing the absence of Bueckers following the 85-49 win.

"I don't know that you take away one of the top five players in the WNBA off your team and say you're better. I don't know how I can justify saying that," he stated.

"There are a lot of times when I watch us play and I say, that wouldn't have happened if we had Paige."

He again referenced missing the now Dallas Wings star when talking about how this year's team is different due to depth.

"I have a few more players that we can trust to put on the court. And that's why I said I think we're different. We have a different way of playing. We have different options. But none of those guys I bring off the bench are Paige."

Auriemma Believes UConn Can Repeat

Jan 19, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) defend against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Iyana Moore (23) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Though Auriemma doesn't believe this year's UConn team is better than the title winning version from 2025, that doesn't mean he thinks they can't repeat. In fact, he said they have the talent to do just that.

"When the NCAA Tournament begins, it's certainly not going to be as easy as we experienced it last season. I think somebody like Paige can do that. But we have enough good players to have as good a chance as anybody else out there to win a national championship," Auriemma stated.

"We've got a great group. We can do a lot of different things and our defense has been really really good all season long. If we stay in that mindset, then we'll have a chance."

It makes sense that Auriemma would have an affinity for Bueckers, and would push back on the narrative that UConn is better this season without her, however, his team once again enters March as the favorite to cut down the nets—even if he seems to be tempering expectations just a bit.