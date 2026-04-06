How Kim Caldwell and Tennessee Reached a Zero-Roster Reality

A self-described "failure" of a season for the Tennessee women's basketball program just got even worse. After finishing the year with a disappointing 16-14 record and suffering a first-round NCAA tournament exit, the program is now dealing with a mass exodus.

Following the announcement that freshman Jaida Civil will be entering the transfer portal, head coach Kim Caldwell is left with zero returning players for the 2026-2027 season. The downward spiral happened quickly after Caldwell's first season at the helm, which saw her lead the team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2025.

But perhaps one should have seen this coming after Caldwell called out her players for quitting following a blowout loss to South Carolina in February.

The latest exit means that eight total players have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season, which ended just over three weeks ago. The Lady Vols' top five-star recruit Oliviyah Edwards also now intends to take her talents elsewhere.

The bad signs didn't start and end with wins and losses either. Toward the end of the season, senior Kaiya Wynn walked away from the program after declining to enter the game with just seconds left in regulation on Senior Night, painting a poor picture of the team's leadership.

The transfer portal in this new era of NIL (name, image, likeness) has led to unprecedented turnover in college athletics. And when things don't go well, it can create a nightmare situation for coaches, much like what Caldwell is experiencing with her program now.

Lady Vols guard and former five-star recruit Jaida Civil has entered the transfer portal, leaving coach Kim Caldwell with ZERO players on the roster.



Civil, one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class, will enter the portal after just one season on Rocky Top.



Civil, a… pic.twitter.com/kJcVfYb3g3 — FOX Sports Knoxville (@FOXSportsKnox) April 6, 2026

Where Do the Lady Vols Go From Here?

With the complete roster overhaul that Tennessee now faces, they have to rely on strong recruiting and bringing in proven players from the portal.

Tennessee's storied reputation under legendary coach Pat Summitt has taken a tumble in recent years and can't afford this situation to nosedive further. If one were digging deep for a silver lining on the current state of the program, they didn't lose a ton of experience. A total of five freshmen left the program, leaving Caldwell a chance to build the foundation from scratch.

The downside to this is that Caldwell has to construct an entire roster on a quick turnaround. Tennessee remains one of the most prestigious women's basketball programs in the country and still can be a solid landing spot for young recruits.

It might be rather eye-opening to any potential transfer as to why numerous players dipped out on Caldwell's program, but having the opportunity to set the bar for years to come at Tennessee gives players a chance to showcase their talents on a big stage. Average players won't cut it at this point, so Caldwell's best chance at keeping her job secure is getting elite talent and ensuring who she brings in fits within her system.

All eyes will be on Tennessee to see if Caldwell is able to salvage things.