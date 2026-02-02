Iowa Coach Jan Jensen Sees No Easy Answer for Defending Lauren Betts

The Iowa Hawkeyes had been rolling until recently. And unfortunately for Jan Jensen's squad, it is tough to get back on track when taking on Lauren Betts and UCLA.

Iowa entered the game against the Bruins as the No. 8 ranked team in the country, but they were coming off a loss to USC and are still dealing with the loss of senior guard Taylor McCabe due to an ACL injury.

It didn't get any easier against UCLA, who dropped Iowa by a score of 88-65 on Sunday, as the No. 2 ranked Bruins once again were powered by a strong performance from star center Lauren Betts.

Betts had 16 points on a super efficient 8-11 shooting and was part of a balanced attack for UCLA. And Betts' ability to thrive in a team concept was something Iowa's coach singled out when talking about what makes her so difficult to defend.

"You know, you're trying to pick your poison. I personally think, watched a lot of film, a double team can't really I don't think slow down Betts as much," Jensen said post game.

"Because I don't think she forces anything ill advised against the double...so do you want to give up two or do you want to have her throw it out for three?" she added, before continuing to credit the opponent.

"UCLA made us not play our best. They are really good, they're well coached. They're well prepared."

UCLA Coach Cori Close Returns the Praise to Jensen

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Jensen praised UCLA's coaching and Cori Close made it clear the feeling is mutual when talking about Iowa's program and what Jensen has done since taking over during her media availability.

"Jan has become one of those people that I not only respect, I not only get better because I coach against her. But I look up to her because of the way of which she's led, especially following obviously Caitlin Clark and all the other things, how she's blazed her own trail. And how she's done it in such a classy way. So just want to say that I'm really fortunate to be a colleague of Jan."

Close's team got the best of the most recent matchup, but it is apparent from her comments that she thinks the best is yet to come from Jensen's tenure with the Hawkeyes. Fortunately for Jensen's team, their next game is not against Betts and UCLA.

