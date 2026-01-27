UConn Women’s Basketball Isn’t Ranked No. 1 by This Key Metric

UConn has been nothing short of dominant so far this season, with Geno Auriemma's squad looking ready to repeat as national champions come March.

There has been no debate about where the Huskies rank in the polls, as they have been No. 1 from the beginning since starting their title defense. And it's not hard to see why given UConn is powered by the best player in the country in Sarah Strong, and the possible first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft in Azzi Fudd.

So there is little doubt that UConn will be a top seed come tourney time, with the top overall seed certainly in sights if they remain undefeated.

However, there is one key NCAA Tournament evaluation metric where the Huskies aren't ranked first—Wins Above Bubble.

The tournament committee uses a list of 12 criteria to make selections and determine seeding, including two metrics in NET, which has been used since 2021, and WAB, which was introduced this year.

Per the NCAA, "The NET is a predictive tool based on whom you played, where you played, how efficiently you played and the result of the game."

While "WAB shows how many more or fewer wins a team has compared to what a bubble team would average against that same schedule."

Currently UConn grades out at No. 2 in the new WAB rankings, just behind UCLA.

Iowa Fans Call Out UConn's Schedule

Nov 9, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Kk Arnold (2) react with forward Sarah Strong (21) after a play against the Florida State Seminoles in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

To UConn's credit, it isn't like there is a great disparity from their hold on No. 1 elsewhere and only ranking underneath the Bruins in WAB. But the Huskies competition level in the Big East has been a discussion point for a while.

This has led to some blowback from fans online, with one Iowa Hawkeyes supporter drawing a comparison between schedules.

Iowa has been rolling of late, and of course that comes in the Big-Ten, with that conference and the SEC boasting numerous teams ranked in the top 25.

Still, conference strength aside, it's very hard to take issue with UConn being the number one team in the country, and it isn't as if they wouldn't be favored in any matchup against any opponent.

After all, UConn also grades out first in NET, and in four of the last five years since that was introduced, the team on top of those rankings come Selection Sunday has gone on to cut down the nets.

Meaning it is likely Auriemma and company aren't worried about where they sit according to WAB.

