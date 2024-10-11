Women's Fastbreak On SI

2025 WNBA MVP Odds Suggest Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson Are Neck and Neck

Recently released 2025 WNBA MVP betting odds convey a clear story about who the WNBA's two best players are expected to be next season.

Sep 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aces defeated the Fever, 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Las Vegas Aces superstar forward A'ja Wilson became the second unanimous MVP in the WNBA's history this year, earning all 67 first-place votes to secure the prestigious award.

There's no question that Wilson was deserving of the unanimous honor, and it was really no surprise to anybody that she received it. In fact, the biggest surprise when it came to the WNBA MVP voting ballots was Indiana Fever rookie superstar Caitlin Clark finishing fourth in the voting.

Clark receiving this many votes (all 67 voters wrote five WNBA players on their ballots, ranked 1-5) was not surprising, given how well she played this season. But very few people expected her to be such an effective player this early in her career.

But now the league knows what Clark can — and will — do. The 22-year-old will take some time away from the court this winter and return energized and stronger for her sophomore campaign next season.

And if the recently released 2025 WNBA MVP betting odds are any indication, Clark has an excellent chance to win the hardware next year.

According to FanDuel, the favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP is Wilson, who currently has +195 odds. But Caitlin Clark is right behind her, with +220 odds.

Not only are these two superstars nearly neck and neck, but it seems to be a two-horse race right now. The player with the third-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP is New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who currently sits at +600.

These odds will likely shift as the season nears. But fans should be preparing for an iconic battle for WNBA MVP supremacy between Clark and Wilson next season.

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

