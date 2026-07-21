3 Potential Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Trade Destinations

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has been a healthy scratch in the New York Liberty's past two games. She's playing nearly half the minutes she played during the Liberty's 2024 WNBA championship (she missed 2025 with an injury), is clearly frustrated, but is still talented and versatile enough to have a solid role with another WNBA team.

This is why it would make sense for the Liberty and BLH to part ways before the August 2 trade deadline. And while every team could use a versatile two-way veteran wing, three teams seem to make more sense than the rest.

New York Liberty guard-forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) shoots the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Potential Trade Landing Spots for Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

1. Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces seem like a clear fit for Hamilton. They could use another player on the wing, especially since Jewell Loyd has struggled to make an impact. Becky Hammon would surely be able to maximize Laney-Hamilton's talent, and their trade for NaLyssa Smith before last season's trade deadline was key in Las Vegas becoming the 2025 WNBA champions.

Smith needed a fresh start and a change of scenery after her situation with the Dallas Wings wasn't working out. The Aces trading for her was a win-win for both sides that Las Vegas continues to benefit from. Trading for Laney-Hamilton could produce a similar value this season for the defending champions.

2. Dallas Wings

While the Dallas Wings have a roster full of positionless players, they could always use another. Plus, Laney-Hamilton could provide value off the bench (especially since Maddy Siegrist and Alanna Smith have been mediocre this season) while also providing mentorship for Azzi Fudd.

BLH would be able to contribute right away, could cement the Wings as a championship contender, and both be a piece of their current title run while also potentially helping them build for the future. The Wings would be wise to take a good, long look at trading for Laney-Hamilton.

3. Portland Fire

At first glance, it might not make sense for the Portland Fire to acquire a veteran player right now, given that they're struggling and are currently outside of the playoff picture.

But this looks like a team that could use a jolt of energy right now, and Laney-Hamilton could provide that. She would be a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition that could re-find the 2024 version of herself with a bigger role in Portland.

And while Laney-Hamilton is set to become a free agent this season, if the Fire were to take a chance on her this season and she succeeded, it's easy to see both sides being interested in reuniting during free agency.

Ultimately, Laney-Hamilton still has value in the WNBA—but not with the New York Liberty any longer. That's why her being dealt to a new team would make sense for both sides.