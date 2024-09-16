A'ja Wilson Seemed Flattered By Bam Adebayo's Social Media Love
During Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson became the first person in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single regular season.
This incredible feat by the massive WNBA MVP favorite has attracted the praise of many. But of all the love Wilson received during and after the game for making history, the one from Miami Heat star forward Bam Adebayo seemed to pique her interest the most.
Sunday evening, Adebayo wrote on X, "Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday. 😆".
This clear reference to A'ja and her scoring record set the women's basketball community into a frenzy, as fans are eager for Adebayo and Wilson to publicly profess their relationship with one another given that endless rumors have circulated that the two are more than just friends.
While there wasn't any direct response from Wilson, she did post a GIF shortly after Adebayo's post that fans are convinced is her reaction to what he wrote.
"If he didn’t send you 1000 roses to congratulate that 1K, tell him to go back to Miami
Congratulations MVP MVP MVP," one X user wrote in a reply to Wilson's GIF.
"You guys are so cute! I know Syd is gonna be the flower girl at the wedding lol," another fan added, referencing Aces guard Syd Colson.
"Go on and acknowledge him sis, that was sweet," said a third.
While fans are still hoping for an official hard launch announcement about these two basketball icons' relationship, they're content to consume these crumbs in the meantime.