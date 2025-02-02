A'ja Wilson Hard Launches Bam Adebayo Relationship at South Carolina Jersey Ceremony
For much of 2024, there was speculation among the basketball community that Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was in a relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.
This was owed to the multiple public appearances they've had together (especially during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they were both playing for Team USA basketball) and the social media exchanges they've had with each other.
While these many interactions had fans convinced that the two were more than merely friends, it remained speculations because neither athlete dropped a hard launch (which Urban Dictionary defines as, "An explicit and purposeful announcement of a romantic relationship, usually announced on social media.)
However, fans can now put their speculation to rest after Wilson dropped the long-awaited hard launch when speaking during her No. 22 jersey retirement with the South Carolina Gamecocks — which Adebayo was present for.
"I wouldn't be who I am today without the love, support, and sacrifices of so many people," Wilson said, per an X post from Drea Blackwell.
"And what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today; especially my favorite Olympian in town," Wilson said before doing a cheeky shoulder wiggle and smirk that spoke 1,000 words.
Fans have been frustrated that Wilson and Adebayo were seemingly refusing to go public with their relationship, despite the romance between them having been rather obvious for some time.
These same fans must be feeling vindicated on Sunday, which has been a major day for Wilson for more reasons than one.