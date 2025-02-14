Aaliyah Edwards Credits Geno Auriemma for UConn Dominance in Unrivaled 1v1 Tournament

Aaliyah Edwards was asked about her, Azura Stevens & Napheesa Collier all being Huskies and being 3 of the 4 semifinalists in the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament:



"I don't think I'm surprised because of the standard we uphold ourselves while playing at UConn under Coach [Geno]" pic.twitter.com/g16wkkEesb