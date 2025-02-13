Unrivaled's 1v1 Tournament Viewership Numbers Revealed
There has been a ton of interest around the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's one-on-one tournament, which started on February 10 and continued on February 11.
A large reason for this is likely because basketball fans have never seen the world's best players (both male and female) going head to head before. And after some drama that took place after the February 11 games, it's clear that these players are competing hard and taking the outcomes extremely seriously.
It was always going to be fascinating to see whether this tournament was receiving good ratings when it came to television broadcasts. And now the wait is over, as Programming Insider recently revealed what the viewership numbers looked like for the first two days of this tournament.
The Round 1 slate of one-on-one games that occurred on February 10 drew 165,000 viewers on TNT. However, Round 1 was also aired on TruTV, and those numbers don't seem to be factored in at this point.
And the Round 2/Quarterfinal games on February 11 drew 189,000 viewers on TruTV.
It's safe to assume that Round 1 would have outperformed the day after if the TruTV viewership numbers were included in that total.
While these numbers are decent, they're a significant decrease from the viewership that Unrivaled drew during its inaugural weekend. Per a release from TNT, Unrivaled averaged over 300,000 viewers for the first two games of its season with the viewership number peaking at 364,000.
It will be interesting to see what the viewership of the tournament's Semifinals and Finals matches comes out to be, which take place on February 14.