Aces Rookie Justine Pissott Sets Record Straight on NCAA Five-Year Eligibility Case

Las Vegas Aces rookie Justine Pissott has set the record straight after her name was included with the plaintiffs in a class-action complaint against the NCAA.

The complaint would force the NCAA to declare an additional year of eligibility for every high school Class of 2022 athlete whose eligibility was exhausted this spring, which would include Pissott. Therefore, if the ensuing injunction filed by U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney last week goes through, Pissott would technically be able to return to college for one more season.

Yet, Pissott has no interest in doing so, as she told IndyStar, "I do not have any inkling of going back to college. I love Vanderbilt, I love the coaches, but Las Vegas is where I want to be."

Pissott, who began the 2026 season with the Indiana Fever after they selected her with the No. 25 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, also added, "I don't want the Aces to think that I don't want to be where I'm at, because this is where I want to be. My dream was to play in the WNBA. Now I'm here. I don't want to damage that."

Las Vegas Aces rookie Justine Pissott looks on during a game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Aces extended an offer sheet to Pissott last month, which led to them signing her. She produced a historic debut game for Las Vegas that included five made three-pointers.

Pissott also mentioned that she had no idea how her name was added as a plaintiff to the initial complaint, and that if she had signed a contract to become one, she doesn't remember doing so.

Regardless of how Pissott's name got on the complaint, the bottom line is that she's sticking with the Aces, even if she gets an opportunity to return to college.

Justine Pissott's Las Vegas Aces Outlook

While Pissott made headlines during her WNBA debut game with the Aces, she has struggled to make a similar impact since then. She played just three minutes against the Atlanta Dream on August 3 and didn't make an appearance during the Aces' game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

However, Pissott is seemingly remaining ready to contribute if she gets an opportunity. She's shooting 43.8% from three-point range this season, which is elite and makes it so she can make an impact immediately in a game.

One would assume that Pissott will get more opportunities as the season progresses, and could factor in the Aces' long-term plans moving forward.