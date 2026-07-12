Justine Pissott's Record Aces Debut Is Rough Look for Fever

When the Las Vegas Aces signed Justine Pissott to an offer sheet earlier this week, the Indiana Fever had an opportunity to match. The Fever could have retained Pissott, who was on a developmental contract, but it would have come at a cost. Indiana would have had to waive a rostered player to retain her on a standard contract and they chose not to. Thus Pissott joined the Aces.

And after her debut with Las Vegas, the early returns on that decision for the Fever are not looking great. Pissott scored 19 points in just 10 minutes of action, hitting 5-6 from beyond the arc. Those five made threes set a WNBA record for most made in a debut.

THAT'S ONE WAY TO MAKE A DEBUT 🤯



In just 10 minutes, Justine Pissott knocked down five three-pointers and scored 19 points to make WNBA history.



Her five made threes are the most by a player in their WNBA debut!#WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/jMrDoff2Xm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2026

Pissott's points did come in garbage time of a massive Aces blowout victory. She entered the contest to start the fourth quarter with the score at 79-36 in favor of Las Vegas, who crushed the Phoenix Mercury 106-58.

Still, it was the pure form and quick release on Pissott's shot, combined with her lengthy 6'4" frame, that make this a decision that could come back to haunt the Fever.

Pissott's Size and Shooting Indicated Fit With Caitlin Clark

One reason this is the case is that Indiana has been lacking when it comes to a stretch four since Caitlin Clark arrived in the WNBA. A player who fits that bill would allow them to run a five-out lineup and could have been on the receiving end of Clark dimes that led to three-point opportunities. This is a mold that Pissott seems built for.

Pissott's shooting is what Aces coach Becky Hammon praised after the game.

"What I will say is we watched a lot of tape on her. Obviously you guys know I love shooters, and she can shoot that thang," Hammon said.

"She made some nice basketball reads as well, not just the shooting. So we're really excited to have her with our group," she added.

Again, sounds like a player who would have fit seamlessly with what the Fever are trying to do.

Stephanie White Says Players Kept Over Pissott Are Culture Fits

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pissott never got a chance to show what she could do with the Fever. She appeared in no regular season games and only saw action for Indiana in the preseason, where she scored 8 points in 10 minutes on 2-3 shooting from three. Pissott was drafted No. 22 overall by the Fever out of Vanderbilt and could have been made available for up to 12 contests while playing on her developmental deal.

When addressing the decision to let her go, Fever coach Stephanie White said, "I think (it was) just not having, really, the feeling that we had the ability to open up the roster spot."

While it is correct the Fever did not have an open roster spot available, they could have waived a player to make room. Pissott joined the Aces the same day all contracts across the league became guaranteed.

The two most likely candidates to have been cut were veteran Damiris Dantas and Grace VanSlooten, another rookie who the Fever picked up after she was waived by the Seattle Storm.

"First and foremost, they're great culture players, great culture teammates, they're going to be ready when their number is called," White said of keeping the two frontcourt players.

She then cited VanSlooten as someone they think can develop into a solid four and Dantas as a steady presence who can be relied upon.

Dantas, a reserve center, has struggled mightily over the last two seasons. She is currently averaging 4 points on 41.9% shooting in 10 minutes per game. Her three-point percentage has gone back up to 35%, after she hit just 26.3% from outside last year. VanSlooten has seen very limited run since coming over from Seattle.

The Fever are going to need those players to make key contributions as part of a contender for fans not to look at Indiana sideways if Pissott keeps things up for the Aces. Especially when you factor in the Fever could have kept her rights cost-controlled for team-building purposes given her rookie status had they chosen to make the necessary roster move to retain her.

Indiana could get a close-up look at how Pissott will build on her breakout performance for the Aces, as the two teams meet up Sunday in Las Vegas.