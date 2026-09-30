A'ja Wilson Gets Technical Foul for Tense Confrontation With Fan at Aces vs Fever

Las Vegas Aces superstar forward A'ja Wilson was assessed a technical foul for an exchange with an Indiana Fever fan during Tuesday's playoff game.

Wilson got tangled up with Sophie Cunningham during a possession in the fourth quarter. A personal foul was called on Cunningham.

Afterwards, replays showed an Indiana Fever fan standing behind the basket, pointing at Wilson and saying something to her. Wilson took exception to this, taking her mouthguard out and saying something back to the fan while walking toward them.

Wilson was able to get all the way to the fan's seat and was yelling at him from about a foot away. She did so for a few seconds (the fan sat back down in his seat while this happened) before Wilson was escorted away.

A'ja Wilson confronts a fan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.pic.twitter.com/EXKVRAUsHi — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) September 30, 2026

Wilson addressed the confrontation postgame and said, "I don't really get into the b*******. I don't... But if I'm just walking, because I just got the foul, just chilling. And if I see a man come at me, taking steps towards me and pointing at me, I don't give a damn what you said, I don't give a damn how you said it. That is unacceptable," per Women's Fastbreak on SI's Robin Lundberg.

"You don't step towards me, and point at me. I'm not for that s***, at all. Excuse my french, and god bless you. But that there is unacceptable," Wilson continued.

The fan was removed from their seat and Wilson was assessed a technical foul. But the fan was eventually allowed to go back to their seat.

"And how he gets back in the game because they said he didn't do anything? Of course he didn't. And that's fine. And I apologized to my team... But there's just certain things that I'm just not gonna allow anymore, because that's just unacceptable. You don't know me at all, to come and step toward me and point at me, and say anything," Wilson added.

A’ja Wilson on the loss to the Fever and the interaction with the fan. pic.twitter.com/tJFuTnYcya — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 30, 2026

A'ja Wilson Hasn't Has the Same Impact in Game 2 Against the Fever

A'ja Wilson proved why she's the arguable GOAT of women's basketball in the Aces' Game 1 win against the Fever on Sunday.

She finished with 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field to go along with a staggering 16 rebounds and 4 blocks in Game 1. In doing so, Wilson became the first player ever with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 70% or better shooting in a game (regular season or playoffs) in WNBA history.

Game 2 hasn't been the same for Wilson. While she has still produced a respectable 22 points and nine rebounds with about a minute remaining, she hasn't been able to assert her dominance in the same way she did two games prior.

And this is one of the biggest reasons why Indiana is going to secure a Game 2 win and head back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday.

The good news for Las Vegas is that they've never lost a first-round WNBA playoff series since the franchise moved from San Antonio.