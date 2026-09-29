Caitlin Clark Makes Points and Assists WNBA History in Aces vs Fever First Half

Caitlin Clark has produced a historic first half in the Indiana Fever's playoff game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.

Clark finished the first half with a game-high 14 points and a game-high 11 assists. This makes her the first player to get a points and assists double-double in one half in WNBA postseason history.

It was also the most assists in a half in WNBA playoff history.

The Fever star guard also has more assists than the entire Aces roster. While she does have five turnovers already, the historic offensive production proves that Clark is playing on another level right now. Plus, those who have been watching her career know that her turnover tally is often an indication that she's playing free and fearlessly, which is when she's at her best.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana is currently winning 49-43 in what has been a thrilling first half to this point. Clark will probably need to have another great second half if Indiana is to beat the Aces at home and bring this first-round series to a winner-take-all Game 3.

Caitlin Clark's First Half Technical Foul Woke Fever Offense Up

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Clark and the Fever in the first half. She picked up a technical foul at one point after she was called for an offensive foul while dribbling against Aces guard Jackie Young.

However, this seemed to wake up the entire Fever roster. After that technical foul, Indiana outscored Las Vegas 28-14, and Clark kicked her own production into another gear.

Clark does need to be careful to stay on the court. She picked up an early foul in the third quarter, which was her third personal foul of the game.

There's no question that Clark will contain herself when speaking to referees, given that she's one technical away from being ejected. But she also needs to be smart when playing defense so that she doesn't pick up personal fouls.

If the Fever can sustain this lead, Game 3 against the Aces will be on Thursday in Las Vegas. But that's not on Indiana's mind, as they need to play another good half of basketball to beat the defending WNBA champions on Tuesday to make that winner-take-all game a reality.

Even if Clark puts together another historic half, all that she will care about is whether her team wins the game—which would be first postseason win of her WNBA career when she's active.