Aliyah Boston Asserts Kelsey Mitchell's Winning Impact For Indiana Fever
While the Indiana Fever have brought multiple elite players to their roster from other teams this offseason, the one player they managed to keep around could be the biggest difference maker when it comes to winning.
We're talking about longtime Fever superstar guard Kelsey Mitchell, as it was announced at the end of January had re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.
Mitchell created a "big three" along with young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston during the 2024 campaign. And during her February 17 appearance on NBC Sports' Got Next show, Boston spoke about how massive it is to have Mitchell back in Indiana.
"I love Kelsey, first and foremost, so I'm happy that she's getting her flowers because I think when you look at the type of player Kelsey is, our team doesn't function the way it functions without Kelsey," Boston said. "Kelsey is such an important part to our team.
"I think number one, her speed. There's no one in the league that can contain Kelsey. Every time Kelsey has the ball, everyone's preparing help-side," Boston continued. "And so being able to be a post player, having a guard like Kelsey, it's amazing."
Boston later added, "Also, she's a competitor. Kelsey does not like to lose, she does not like to feel like we're playing bad basketball. I think the amount of time and effort and energy Kelsey has given into basketball, repays winning... And so for me being a teammate, it motivates me as well, because I want to win. I know what it takes to win, but I also know what it takes having teammates that want to win.
"If we lose a game, Kelsey's off the floor and she's like 'Okay listen: This ain't gonna cut it. This is not going to cut it.' And that's after every game because she knows the standard, she knows what it takes to win and she just wants us to make sure that we're pulling our weight."
Boston clearly couldn't be happier about Mitchell being back on her team's roster for 2025.