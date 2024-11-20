Aliyah Boston Couldn't Help But Coach While Attending NBA Game
With the 2024 WNBA season in the rearview mirror and there being about two months until Unrivaled tips off, the world's best female basketball players need to find a way to scratch their competitive itch right now.
For Caitlin Clark, this means attending college basketball contests. While she has been seen supporting her boyfriend's Butler men's basketball team (where he's an assistant coach), she has remained pretty tame at those games.
But Clark's patented passion came out when she was spectating a recent Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball game, arguing a call that went against the Hawkeyes.
It appears that Clark's teammate and close friend Aliyah Boston prefers to scratch that competitive itch by attending NBA games, as she was sitting courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics contest on Tuesday.
And at one point in the game, Boston couldn't help but try and get Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson to challenge a call on the court.
X user @cjzero posted a video from TNT's broadcast of Boston pointing and talking to Atkinson while he was debating to challenge the call with the caption, "Aliyah Boston telling Kenny Atkinson to challenge a call".
This video even prompted a response from Boston, who replied to it by writing, "😂😂😂 I try my best to be quiet but I can’t help it".
The Celtics ended up winning the game by three points. Perhaps seeing such an intense contest between elite teams got Boston eager to head to Miami and start playing in Unrivaled, which begins on January 17.