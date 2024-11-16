Caitlin Clark Spotted Repping Another College Basketball Team Along With Iowa
The Butler University men's basketball team gained a new fan heading into their 2024-25 NCAA season. Luckily for them, that fan happens to be arguably the biggest star in all of basketball.
We're talking about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, whose boyfriend Connor McCaffery joined Butler's staff as an assistant coach in September. As a result of this, Clark has been attending every Butler home game thus far and is attracting a ton of attention for her presence there in various ways.
Once again, Clark was present at Butler's home game on Friday, which was played against the SMU Mustangs. While Butler ended up winning the game by a score of 81-70, some fans at the game seemed more fascinated by what she was wearing.
The 22-year-old was seen sporting a Butler sweater.
There were multiple photos and videos of her wearing this Butler University shirt that gained traction on social media.
X user @aclassyteaparty posted a video of Clark appearing to exit the building and high-fiving an excited young fan with the caption, "the butler merch oh shes gone ijbol".
That same X user then posted a few photos of Clark posing with young fans at the game, and added a follow-up post that wrote, "Caitlin blending in with Butler fans tonight. All her fan interactions were with kids, which is awesome 👏".
Clark is often seen wearing Iowa apparel. And so while Iowa Hawkeyes fans might not feel great about seeing their beloved former player repping another university, they can rest easy knowing that Clark said, "It's definitely still go Hawks, for sure," when speaking with the media about attending Butler games back in September.