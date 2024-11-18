Caitlin Clark Couldn't Believe Call From Referees at Iowa Game
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the 2024-25 NCAA season after defeating Drake University by a score of 86-73 on Sunday.
This game was played in front of a few familiar fans for the Hawkeyes, as both longtime head coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark were each in attendance during the game.
The energy within the arena seemed to be all positive before the game began, especially because it was a homecoming for both Bluder (who coached at Drake before heading to Iowa) and current Iowa coach Jan Jensen (who played for Bluder at Drake before joining her there as an assistant coach).
But all sentimental feelings vanished once the game began. And this was shown by the strong reaction that Clark had to one questionable play in the contest.
Once an Iowa player received a foul call, a camera panned to Clark, who was standing up in the stands and expressing her frustration with the call made.
X user @clrkszn posted the video of Clark complaining over the call with the caption, "caitlin in the bleachers mad asf at the refs calling for a foul, colin beside her just finding it all hilarious 😭😭😭 i can’t with her man 😭😭😭".
X user @loveg4lores then took that same video, focused it more on Clark, and captioned it, "she mad as h*** 😂😂😂".
Clark has been known to show her emotions on the court, regardless of whether they're good or bad. And that appears to remain the same when she's a spectator for her alma mater.