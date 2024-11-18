Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Couldn't Believe Call From Referees at Iowa Game

Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark came close to crashing out after a questionable call during an Iowa Hawkeyes game.

Grant Young

Former Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after a foul call on Iowa during the Drake vs. Iowa basketball game at Knapp Center on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Des Moines.
Former Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after a foul call on Iowa during the Drake vs. Iowa basketball game at Knapp Center on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the 2024-25 NCAA season after defeating Drake University by a score of 86-73 on Sunday.

This game was played in front of a few familiar fans for the Hawkeyes, as both longtime head coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark were each in attendance during the game.

The energy within the arena seemed to be all positive before the game began, especially because it was a homecoming for both Bluder (who coached at Drake before heading to Iowa) and current Iowa coach Jan Jensen (who played for Bluder at Drake before joining her there as an assistant coach).

But all sentimental feelings vanished once the game began. And this was shown by the strong reaction that Clark had to one questionable play in the contest.

Once an Iowa player received a foul call, a camera panned to Clark, who was standing up in the stands and expressing her frustration with the call made.

X user @clrkszn posted the video of Clark complaining over the call with the caption, "caitlin in the bleachers mad asf at the refs calling for a foul, colin beside her just finding it all hilarious 😭😭😭 i can’t with her man 😭😭😭".

X user @loveg4lores then took that same video, focused it more on Clark, and captioned it, "she mad as h*** 😂😂😂".

Clark has been known to show her emotions on the court, regardless of whether they're good or bad. And that appears to remain the same when she's a spectator for her alma mater.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News