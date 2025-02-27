Aliyah Boston Reveals Her Role in Indiana Fever WNBA Free Agency Additions
Much has already been said about the successful offseason that the Indiana Fever have produced to this point.
They've added Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown, and Sydney Colson while also re-signing longtime star guard Kelsey Mitchell. These moves, combined with the other core players such as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull make for a roster that even opposing players are admitting will be scary to deal with during this upcoming season.
Aliyah Boston is currently in Miami, playing for Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled women's basketball league. During a February 27 press conference, Boston spoke about her new teammates and how she helped bring them on board for 2025.
"Definitely in the loop," Boston said when asked about the potential free agency moves by the Indiana Fever's front office, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media. "I think the front office did a great job of including us with who they were looking at, how they thought they would fit with us.
"Which I think is always super important, because when you have a squad like we do, you wanna continue to make sure 'Oh, I definitely think it would be a good fit, or I think it would be a great fit, or maybe not so much,'" Boston continued. "But I mean everyone at the front office brought and talked about, I was super excited about, and I think we see that now with everyone that we've signed.
"Super excited for what's to come with the Fever squad, because I definitely think it's gonna be fun," Boston concluded with a smile.
Boston isn't alone in being excited about seeing how the Fever fare this season.