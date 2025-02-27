WNBA Guard Asserts Fever 'Not Playing Around' in Building Around Caitlin Clark
It's hard to imagine a WNBA franchise managing to make a quicker turnaround than what the Indiana Fever have accomplished over the past year.
The Fever finished the 2023 season with a 13-27 record, which ultimately ended up getting them the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft that became superstar Caitlin Clark. They then went 20-20 during their 2024 campaign, made it to the playoffs, and have since re-tooled their roster with a ton of veteran talent, solidifying themselves as WNBA championship contenders for 2025 and beyond.
The Fever's offseason run is surely turning the heads of all WNBA players. And Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown asserted as much during a February 7 appearance on her Full Circle Podcast.
"They gave Caitlin some dogs around her," Brown said. "They not playing around. They gave her some more shooters. Natasha Howard, I think, was their best signing. I think people forgot what type of player she was while she's been in Dallas. She's a great defensive player, she can go out and give you 30 [points], she's a great screener, which is going to be very beneficial for Caitlin.
"DeWanna Bonner, just having that veteran presence and energy, like she can go make big time buckets for you," Brown continued. "Sophie Cunningham, just her energy alone, I'm excited to see her back at her natural position, which is the three... and then of course re-signing Kelsey Mitchell."
Brown later added, "I'm excited to watch them. I'm actually also excited to play against them... you add a ton of veterans that supposedly were 'hating' on the rookies but all wanted to go play with [Caitlin]. They wasn't hating. They was pissed that we have to chase her around all the time. But when you get the opportunity to play with a player like that, you're gonna go. "
It sounds like Brown is giving the Fever high marks for just about every offseason upgrade they made.