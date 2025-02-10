Aliyah Boston's 5-Word Reaction to Caitlin Clark's Nike Super Bowl Ad Says It All
Given that women's basketball (and women's sports as a whole) has assumed the spotlight in a major way over the past year, it only made sense that some of the sport's biggest stars would receive their flowers during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
And that's exactly what happened, as Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and JuJu Watkins were all featured in a 90-second Nike commercial a few minutes before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. The commercial was all about women in sports overcoming the barriers that society sets upon them, with the iconic tagline at the commercial's end reading, 'Whatever you do, you can't win. So Win.'
This ad was historic because it marked the first time in 27 years that Nike had a Super Bowl commercial.
Clark received a lot of love from fans on social media after the commercial was aired. And soon after it was shown to the Super Bowl's massive global audience, Clark made an Instagram post that featured some shots from the shoot and which was captioned, "You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway💫
@nike".
Several of Clark's former and current teammates commented on this post. Perhaps the most prevalent was Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, who wrote, "OH YOU ATE THIS UP🔥🔥🔥😍".
Clark's close friend and former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin added, "Never listen to the haters 💯," while former Hawkeyes player Gabbie Marshall said, "SEXYYYYYY🔥".
Unfortunately for Clark, her beloved Chiefs didn't come through in the Super Bowl, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-22.