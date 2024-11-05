Aliyah Boston Sees 'Nothing Better' Than Playing for New Fever Coach Stephanie White
The Indiana Fever were at the center of the women's basketball community once more on Monday while the franchise introduced Stephanie White as their new head coach.
Fever forward Aliyah Boston was sitting alongside teammates Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull as White revealed the ways she plans to improve the Fever and waxed poetic about the new dynamic duo she has with Clark and Boston.
"You've got the point guard and the center. Are you kidding me? You've got the bookends that you want to build around," White said of Clark and Boston. "These two are the best... And when you think about the point guards and post players that, our game — not just our league, but our game — has seen, they are going to go down in history as the greatest."
That's some extremely high praise White had for her two best players. And Boston reciprocated in kind when discussing her expectations for playing under her new head coach, which were conveyed in a November 4 article from ESPN's Michael Voepel.
"There's nothing better than playing for a coach that you can already tell she's going to pour into us," Boston said of White in the article. "She knows the talent that we have and I'm super-excited to get out on the court. You can feel the intensity already."
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next spring before they get to see White leading Boston, Clark, and the rest of the Fever.
But we would imagine that when that time does arrive, it will be well worth the wait.