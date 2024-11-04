Fever Coach Stephanie White Thinks Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Can Reach GOAT Status as Duo
The Indiana Fever held the introductory press conference for their new head coach Stephanie White at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday.
White, President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, and Chief Operating Officer/General Manager Amber Cox sat in front of the media and spoke about this seismic new hiring. Among the many topics discussed were how White will improve the Fever from their time under Christie Sides, how joining Indiana is a homecoming for White, and much talk about the Fever's current roster.
When the topic of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston — Indiana's consecutive No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft and the team's two best players — came up, White had some extremely high praise to offer.
"First and foremost, they've both incredibly competitive players," White said of Clark and Boston (who were both sitting in the front row). "And there's a fire and a mentality that you can't teach when it comes to competitive spirit... and these two have led the way with that."
She continued by saying, "And then you put it together and you've got the point guard and the center. Are you kidding me? You've got the bookends that you want to build around.
"These two are the best," White added while pointing to Clark and Boston. "And I think that there's so many things that they do well right now... but there's so much room for growth... And when you think about the point guards and post players that, our game — not just our league, but our game — has seen, they are going to go down in history as the greatest."
That is some extremely high expectations for two 22-year-old players. But having White as their head coach could bring this unprecedented greatness out of both Clark and Boston.