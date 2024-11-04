Fever Fans Loving First Look Photo of Indiana's New Future
Monday represented a massive moment for the Indiana Fever's future.
This is because they held a press conference that officially announced their hiring of former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White, while Fever cornerstone players Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull were in attendance.
White sat at the dais alongside President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf and Chief Operating Officer/General Manager Amber Cox and waxed poetic about how joining Indiana(once again) is a homecoming moment for her, how she plans to improve the Fever as a team next season, and even claimed that Clark and Boston are going to go down in history as the greatest point guard/post player combination, "our game— not just our league, but our game — has seen."
After the press conference ended, White took a photo posing alongside Clark, Boston, and Hull (all of whom look very happy), which the Fever's X account posted.
Fever fans could not be happier about seeing their future all together in this way, and made that apparent in their responses.
"The future is bright in indyyyyyty," wrote X user @Krysta____.
"I was impressed with Stephanie before she came home but now I am even more thankful and excited about the future of Fever basketball!" another fan added.
A third fan reposted the photo along with another photo of the three Fever players listening to White speak at the press conference and wrote, "🥹🥹🥹 they all love eachother so much".
The vibes are extremely high right now in Indiana. But the bad news is that Fever fans will have to wait until spring before their beloved team takes the court once again.