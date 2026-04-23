Aliyah Boston Shares ‘Sad’ Take on Natasha Cloud Still Being Unsigned

The WNBA free agency frenzy is now in the rearview mirror after a hectic couple of weeks. However, that doesn't mean every familiar name has found a new team.

The two biggest names who remain free agents are Tina Charles and Natasha Cloud. While Charles is a legend and will go down as one of the greatest forwards in league history, the truth is that she's 37 years old and her best days are behind her. Still, one would have expected her to find a team at this point.

But even more surprising is Natasha Cloud. She's just 34 years old and made an impact for the New York Liberty last season, averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 assists in 29 minutes per game, while being one of the league's more disruptive defenders.

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Cloud is outspoken on social media, especially on Threads. And she shared a message about her ongoing free agency with an April 19 Threads post.

"I’ve given my heart to every team and community I’ve been part of, never fully knowing if the impact I hoped for was truly felt. In this moment, though, receiving so much love, support, and advocacy means everything. It’s a powerful reminder that the impact I’ve wanted to make beyond the court is real—and aligned with what I believe God has called me to do through this game.

"I’m okay. Just taking things in; even if they weren’t what I expected, & trusting I’ll be alright. ☁️🫶🏾," Cloud wrote.

Natasha Cloud offers her thoughts as she remains one of the top unsigned free agents in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/6iks6GkfT8 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 19, 2026

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston Discuss Natasha Cloud's Free Agency Struggles

Given that Cloud is willing to speak her mind on some polarizing issues, both regarding basketball and outside of the game. She doesn't mince words about her political views (some have speculated that this outspokenness is what's keeping WNBA teams from signing her), and has been very critical of the ownership of several WNBA franchises, especially during the CBA negotiations.

Regardless of whether these factors have impacted Cloud's finding a home this offseason, Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston are hoping she finds a new home soon, which they conveyed during an April 22 episode of their "Post Moves" podcast.

When asked her thoughts on Cloud not being on a team, Boston said, "I love Tash. I just really love Tash. And we played together at Unrivaled. And so this really made me sad. I won't even lie. Because I think Tash is just such a great teammate, and she was on Unrivaled. It's just that I want to see her on a team."

Parker added, "Tash, I hope she gets picked up. I think she especially raises her level of play; you always need a vet like that. A lot of people are asking whether it's her social [media] advocacy or activism that is keeping her off a team. I hope not. I think the WNBA is about activism."

It sounds like Cloud has a solid reputation among her peers. However, the advanced stats show that she was the Liberty's worst player in 2025, in terms of Net Points (which gauges a player's direct impact on the game's score by assigning credit or blame to individuals for every play).

All of these factors likely play a part in Cloud still being unsigned. But given that the WNBA is a league build upon activism, it's hard to imagine that her political views are more of a factor than her performance on the court.