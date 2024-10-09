Aliyah Boston Summarizes Indiana Fever's 2024 Season With Two Words
The Indiana Fever just produced their best regular season in nearly a decade. While they didn't end up winning a playoff game, 2024 marked the first time they even made an appearance in the WNBA playoffs since 2016.
Fever superstar Aliyah Boston was a huge part of his. Not only did the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year show clear improvement from her first season of professional basketball, but the chemistry and camaraderie she created with Caitlin Clark turned Indiana's offense into a terrifying unit for opposing teams to reckon with.
Given how great the Fever finished the regular season, some were wondering if they could ride their wave of success deep into the WNBA playoffs. Alas, that didn't happen, as the Fever's roster still needs to add some more talent if they're to become true championship contenders.
But that didn't affect how Boston felt about her team's 2024 campaign.
On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever's X account posted a video where they asked Boston some questions.
When asked to describe her emotions about the 2024 season, Boston said, "Honestly, I think I'm super proud of this group."
She then added, "I think we've just taken great strides throughout the season. I feel like when you look at how the season started [compared] to looking at how it ended... I mean, that's a blessing [in] itself. And so I'm super excited by how it went.
"When you look at the stepping stones that we've taken, we're on the right path," Boston concluded.
The Fever's franchise looks bright as long as Boston and Clark are rostered.