WNBA Free Agency Update: Fever Keep Cunningham, Wings and Valkyries Make Splash

WNBA free agency has been a frenzy of transactions. This was to be expected given the compressed offseason and also due to the fact that more than 100 players were free agents when negotiations opened.

But since signings started Saturday, the updates have kept coming, and here are the latest moves of significance.

Indiana Fever Keep Core Together in Re-signing Cunningham

The Indiana Fever made a few additions in free agency, namely forward Monique Billings and guard Tyasha Harris, but the mission statement for Indiana has clearly been to keep the band together. They acted on that by first re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, and continued by agreeing with Sophie Cunningham on a one-year deal.

Dallas Wings Bolster Frontcourt Thanks to Minnesota Lynx

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Mist BC wing Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with forward Alanna Smith (8) after hitting a three point shot to defeat Breeze BC 73-69 at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings have been busy in building around Paige Bueckers. First, they retained prolific wing scorer Arike Ogunbowale, and then they went to work on bolstering the frontline. The Wings signed both Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard away from the Minnesota Lynx adding size and winning experience heading into the WNBA Draft, where they once again hold the No. 1 pick.

Smith and Shepard did not come cheap, as Smith signed a three-year max contract, while Shepard signed for two-years at about $1 million per season.

Golden State Valkyries Bring in Gabby Williams

Sep 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the first half during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Last year's expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, exceeded expectations in nearly every way imaginable, and now they are looking to build on that success. Enter Gabby Williams. The Valkyries announced that they have agreed to a multiyear deal.

Williams is one of the most athletic players in the league and an all-around defensive force, as evidenced by her leading the WNBA with 2.3 steals per game last season.

Los Angeles Sparks Retain Kelsey Plum

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Sparks made a splash by signing Nneka Ogwumike, and they have made sure Ogwumike will take the floor alongside star guard Kelsey Plum.

Plum could have returned on a $1.4 million supermax deal, but instead decided to sign a one-year deal reportedly valued at $999,999 in order to give the team the cap space to make other moves to upgrade the roster.

We'll see where things stand when all of the dust settles on WNBA free agency, but many major moves were already made on Sunday. After all, franchises do have to prep for the draft and training camp in the coming days.