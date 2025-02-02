Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Becomes First Player Ejected From Game in Unrivaled History

Chicago Sky and Rose BC star Angel Reese made Unrivaled history on Saturday night, albeit with something she might want to forget.

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Another weekend of Unrivaled women's basketball is upon us, with the six teams taking part in another slate of games.

Despite securing its first win of this inaugural 2025 season last weekend (largely due to the elite game of Fever standout Lexie Hull), Rose BC suffered a defeat to Phantom BC on Friday.

Rose BC and Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese was the biggest story in Friday's loss vs. Phantom, albeit not because of her on-court performance. Rather, during a timeout, Reese was heard saying, "Sabrina can't f****** guard!" which was a reference to New York Liberty and Phantom BC star Sabrina Ionescu's defense.

Reese having said this made a lot of waves on social media. And now Reese is the topic of discussion once again on Saturday; albeit also not because of how she's performing.

At one point in the second quarter of Saturday's Rose vs. Laces game, Reese was guarding Laces BC guard Tiffany Hayes. She seemed to be playing solid defense before reaching for a steal. Hayes went sprawling to the ground while the ball went out of bounds. However, Reese was called for a foul.

Reese then seemed to wave off the referee who made the foul call — which caused her to receive a technical foul.

Reese continued expressing her frustration at the call even after the technical foul. And as a result, she was ultimately ejected from the game.

On the broadcast, Unrivaled play-by-play announcer Brendan Glasheen noted that this is the first ejection in Unrivaled history, as is shown in an X post of the foul, technical, and ensuing ejection from user @ShowCaseShabazz.

Reese made WNBA history in several regards during her rookie season with the Sky, including her producing the most consecutive games with a double-double (15).

And now Reese has also made Unrivaled history — although this may be one she wants to forget.

