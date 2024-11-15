Angel Reese Celebrates Teresa Weatherspoon's Return to Coaching With Unrivaled
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made it very clear that she was not happy with her team's decision to fire first-year head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after the 2024 season.
Among what Reese wrote on an emotional X post about the decision was, "I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever... You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."
While Reese appears to have moved on from that decision and is now on board with the Sky hiring former Las Vegas assistant Tyler Marsh as their new head coach, it's clear that her relationship with Weatherspoon was truly special and significant to her.
However, the women's basketball world learned on Friday that Weatherspoon's time being Reese's coach might not have ended.
The new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league announced its six head coaches for its inaugural season on Friday. Among them are Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann, Andrew Wade, and Weatherspoon.
At around the same time the post was made, Reese an X post from SB Nation's Noa Dalzell regarding Weatherspoon's hiring by writing, "BOOMSHOCKLAKAAAAA🤭".
To be clear, this doesn't necessarily mean that Weatherspoon will be Reese's coach. Unrivaled conveyed on Thursday that while the coaches are in charge of assigning the rosters of their six teams, they don't know until after the teams are assigned which one is theirs to coach.
In other words, there's only a 1 in 6 chance that Reese and Weatherspoon will be on the same team this season. But Reese doesn't appear overly upset about that now and is just happy to see her beloved former coach getting a new head coaching gig.